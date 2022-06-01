Miscellaneous

“Jayson and Deuce Tatum suit up into crusaders and save St. Louis!”: Nike’s Air Max advert shows the Boston Celtics father-son duo saving the famous Arch

Jayson Tatum is a St. Louis native, so what happens when his precious Arch is threatened? Find out in this funny Nike Air Max advert. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy": Ben Stokes insists on giving freedom to every player ahead of ENG vs NZ Tests
Next Article
Lord's Cricket Ground weather Day 1: What is the weather forecast for 1st ENG vs NZ Test match at Lord's in London?