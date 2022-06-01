“Jayson Tatum splashed a whopping $500,000 on Richard Mille watch”: When the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP took inspiration from Ja Morant

Jayson Tatum, the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP is living it right now. Did you know he has a $500,000 Richard Mille watch?

Jayson Tatum is on top of the world as of this moment. The 24-year-old led his team to a game 7 win in the Eastern Conference finals and is ready to face his biggest challenge yet. The NBA Finals.

As a stern test awaits the forward, we take a look at another facet of his lifestyle, that of a baller. The Celtics’ main man just got paid and he is ready to splash the cash.

We all know that NBA players like to buy expensive stuff. A lot of them come from a humble background and purchasing expensive items is a validatory thing to do.

Tatum has earned every penny on his contract. He is among the brightest stars in the league and will continue to be a supernova for years to come. Naturally, as he turned 24, he would drop a dollop of money on something expensive.

Jayson Tatum is celebrating his 24th birthday with a new all-white Richard Mille … that cost $500K!! https://t.co/VSoHOQyn2D — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2022

Jayson Tatum buys a rare $500,000 Richard Mille for his 24th birthday!

Tatum got his hands on a Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson. A watch inspired by the great golfer Bubba Watson, it retails for $500,000!

Yes, half a million dollars! On a single watch. That is not news by any means, but it still goes to show how ready NBA players are when it comes to purchasing luxury items.

Jayson lists the watch as one of his most expensive purchases to date. The watch comes with a skeletonized movement, allowing you to see through the whole timepiece. It also comes with a back bezel and a grade five titanium case band.

His son also gave him a birthday gift, a video of the Celtics star’s favorite places in St. Louis. We think he would have enjoyed that one better. However, the watch itself exuberates class. It is a beautiful piece and for more information, you can click here.

