“Tatum and Brown are the heads of the snake, Marcus Smart does what he does”: Stephen Curry addresses facing Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry opens up about facing the Celtics ahead of the NBA Finals. The two-time MVP is confident of his chances but knows the Cs are no easy task.

The 2022 NBA Finals have a lot at stake for Stephen Curry, who is looking to win his 4th ring. Many believe this is the best chance for the three-time champion to win a Finals MVP, the only thing lacking from an all-time great resume.

Curry winning the Finals MVP may slide him into the conversation of top-10 players of all time. A perfect opportunity for the Warriors superstar to silence his critics, who for long have accused him of coming up short in the Finals.

However, contrary to the popular notion, Curry does have an above-average stat line, having faced the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard in his Finals matchups. The Warriors MVP has averaged 26.5 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 5.7 RPG in his five Finals appearances till now.

During a recent press conference, Curry addressed facing the Celtics in the Finals, looking confident about GSW’s chances.

A confident Stephen Curry is ready to beat the Celtics.

A generational talent, Steph Curry has a lot of hopes pinned on him as he makes his 6th Finals appearance. The two-time scoring champion has studied well about his opponents, being aware of their strengths as a team.

The two finalists have faced each other twice this season, with both Warriors and Celtics splitting the wins 1-1. Though Warriors have the championship DNA, the Cs are more hungry than ever to win it all, boasting a cast of young superstars.

During a recent media interaction, Curry reflected on facing the seventeen-time champions Celtics.

“Obviously a great team, they’re in the Finals,” said Steph. “They’ve had a group together, gone through a lot in the last four, five years. Had some success early, had to figure out how to sustain it and now they’re here on this stage so it’ll be an amazing test.”

“(They) got some guys playing at a really high level, very well-rounded team, they got the size. We like the matchup in terms of confidence going in, knowing we can win, but there’s obvious respect in terms of what they present as a team. Tatum and Brown are the heads of the snake, Marcus Smart does what he does, you got some vets, Al Horford, who has been in the league a long time and in his first Finals appearance, so I’m sure they’re motivated just like we are and we’re excited to get things going.”

Both the iconic organizations are known for their culture and global fanbase. Thus one cannot wait for the two to clash from Thursday night onwards.

