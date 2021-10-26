“Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to be a SERIOUS PROBLEM for anyone in the East!”: Kendrick Perkins makes a bold take about the playoff capabilities of the Celtics duo

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gives Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown some serious praise after an overtime victory against the Hornets

Seriously, who in the world believed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown couldn’t work together as a dynamic duo?

Sure, they had only won 1 of their last 3 games coming into their match against the Hornets. But frankly, Charlotte is no slouch anymore and is actually now a team in strong contention to make the NBA playoffs this season.

That said, the duo combining for 71 points to grab the dub in overtime needs to be held in high regard. And apparently, Kendrick Perkins heavily agrees with us on that end of things.

After observing the greatness of this duo himself, the analyst took to Twitter had heaped some incredible praise onto this young duo.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and co. start the regular season with a 4-0 record for the first time in 25 years

Kendrick Perkins says that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to be a massive problem for the league

Ladies, and gentlemen, we give you the most obvious take of the 21st century? Or at least it would be if he just meant the regular season.

Before we say anything though, how about we show you the tweet in question? Peep it below.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are going to be a SERIOUS PROBLEM for anybody in the Eastern Conference come playoff time!!! Them young boys really bout that life. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 26, 2021

Now, when it comes to the woes of the Boston Celtics during this regular season, it is likely just temporary. After all, the season has just started, and the players still need to get into the groove of things. When it comes to the playoffs though, we can’t be so sure.

We aren’t saying that the duo doesn’t have a bright future ahead, in fact, we’re positive they win a championship together a few years down the line. However, will they really be uber effective during these upcoming playoffs, while the East is at its toughest in years?

Let’s just say, we’re a bit bearish on that one.

Also Read: Trae Young reacts to giving away his sneakers to fans for the first time after a magnificent 32 point performance vs Pistons