"Giving out my own pair of shoes... It feels amazing!": Trae Young reacts to giving away his sneakers to fans for the first time after a magnificent 32 point performance vs Pistons

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacts on Twitter after giving his shoe to a young fan after a 32-point performance against the Pistons

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are rolling again.

During last season’s playoffs, this franchise was arguably the most surprising, as they ran all the way to the Western Conference Finals. And this season, they already look to build on it.

The team has won 2 of it’ 3 games, with their most recent won against the Pistons being an impressively decisive one.

During this game, Ice Trae had an incredible 32 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists, while shooting 61.9% from the field, and a blazing 40% from three. He ended the game as a +17.

Simply put, the man had an amazing game.

What we’re here to talk about though, came directly after the game, and it was an act from the player that will have you Awww’ing for the rest of the day.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Trae Young reveals how he felt about giving his first pair of shoes to a fan

We’ve always said that Trae Young is a bit of a showman. Last season, that side of him came out against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (and we absolutely loved it, might we add.) This season though, it seems he is doing so by making the dreams of young Hawks fans come true.

Take a look at the tweet below.

First pair of my own I’ve ever given out.. felt amazing🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gx2HNexukB — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 26, 2021

This moment is absolutely beautiful. Truly, you love to see it.

