“This Chicago Bulls team is as good as the Michael Jordan 1996 team”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and co. start the regular season with a 4-0 record for the first time in 25 years

Grabbing a close 111-108 win against the Raptors, the Chicago Bulls now start the regular season with a 4-0 record for the first time since the 1996-1997 season.

Over the past couple of years, the Chicago Bulls have been a lottery team at best, failing to make the postseason consistently. However, this offseason, the Bulls front office managed to surround Zach LaVine with some talented players like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, among many others. And all of a sudden, this squad looks to be a pretty deadly bunch of players.

As expected, the Bulls have been playing much better than they have over the past few years. After defeating the Pistons, Pelicans and again the Pistons in their first three games, LaVine and co. looked confident entering the Scotiabank Arena. Even though the Raptors managed to cut down the lead tremendously, it was Chicago winning their 4th consecutive game.

It was an efficient night for DeMar, finishing with 26 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds on 36.8/50/100 shooting splits, with Zach contributing 22 points on 43.8% shooting from the field, helping Chicago win 111-108. And with this win, the Bulls now have started the regular season with a winning 4-0 record.

The Chicago Bulls mean business 👀 pic.twitter.com/2vlyUAkzF0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics star’s insane overtime poster over Hornets’ Miles Bridges

NBA Twitter reacts to Chicago Bulls and their first 4-0 regular-season start since 1996-97 campaign

The Bulls are one of only three teams who are undefeated, and the only team to win all four of their games. The last time they did so? Back when Michael Jordan was leading the team during the 1996-1997 season.

NBA Twitter went crazy with reactions after the Bulls’ 4-0 record.

The Chicago Bulls good at basketball again pic.twitter.com/GUgCJj1zGv — Dev🤺 (@goatkurosaki) October 26, 2021

I can’t see the Chicago Bulls losing any time soon. This is literally the 96-97 bulls in 2021 — Troydan (@Troydan) October 26, 2021

The Orlando Magic started 4-0 last season and ended up eliminated in the Playoffs.. lol — James3 🇵🇭 👊🏽 (@Son0faBeach305) October 26, 2021

BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/WIXHJNK5AE — Delusional Lonzo Fan(4-0) (@DelusionalZoFan) October 26, 2021

Also Read: Nets head coach Steve Nash warns the return of a prime James Harden

After winning the game on the road, the Bulls will go back to Chicago and play the Knicks and the Jazz. While this team might not be the title favourite, it surely can cause a problem for many powerhouses.