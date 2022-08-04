Jayson Tatum could make close to $300M by 2029 but there’s one condition

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum could be eligible for the largest deal in NBA history if he makes the All-NBA team for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

There is no denying that Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar in the making. Though he underperformed in his recent debut Finals, the 24-year-old had a breakthrough year. The former Duke player averaged 26.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 4.4 APG during the 2021-22 season.

Tatum made his 3rd All-Star appearance, starting for Team Durant, followed by an All-NBA First Team selection and ECF MVP. The 6″8′ forward’s success extended to his team too, who were on an incredible run post the All-Star break, with a 17-5 record.

In his debut as head coach, Ime Udoka, was nothing short of phenomenal. The Cs were the no.1 defensive team both in the regular season and playoffs, making their first Finals appearance after a gap of 12 years. Unfortunately, the Celtics lacked the veteran experience and championship DNA of the Warriors.

Also read: 6’8″ 210 lbs Jayson Tatum’s workout picture reveals an “actual chip on his shoulder”

Though Tatum came up short in the Finals, he could end up with the largest NBA contract in the future.

Jayson Tatum’s criteria to fulfill to make big bucks.

Currently, on a 5-years $163M deal, Tatum could end up with $298M at the end of 2029. However, the only criteria being the Celtics forward makes his second consecutive All-NBA Team. Thus the three-time All-Star will be eligible for the biggest deal in NBA history.

REPORT: If Jayson Tatum makes the 2023 All-NBA team he would become eligible to sign a 5-year, $298M supermax extension during the 2024 offseason. (via @BobbyMarks42, https://t.co/kdrPmKXns3) pic.twitter.com/EdwTP5L33b — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 3, 2022

Nobody is questioning Tatum making that kind of money. However, he cannot afford another lackluster performance come a crucial time like the Finals, which would drop his contract value by several notches.

Despite their Finals loss, the Cs are looking to run it back with the same crew. Recent reports suggest the team has been making calls for Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The deal looks highly unlikely to fall through, given GM Brad Stevens would have to part ways with his core of Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Also read: “I’ve played with Kevin Durant and obviously he’s a great player”: Jayson Tatum opens up on teammate Jaylen Brown’s potential trade to Brooklyn