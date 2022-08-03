Basketball

6’8″ 210 lbs Jayson Tatum’s workout picture reveals an “actual chip on his shoulder” 

6'8" 210 lbs Jayson Tatum's workout picture reveals an "actual chip on his shoulder" 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
The Hundred Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch The Hundred in India 2022?
Next Article
Jonny Bairstow The Hundred: Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing The Hundred 2022 for Welsh Fire?
NBA Latest Post
6'8" 210 lbs Jayson Tatum's workout picture reveals an "actual chip on his shoulder" 
6’8″ 210 lbs Jayson Tatum’s workout picture reveals an “actual chip on his shoulder” 

Jayson Tatum is in the lab and he is ready to redeem himself after last…