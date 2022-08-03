6’8″ 210 lbs Jayson Tatum’s workout picture reveals an “actual chip on his shoulder” 

Jayson Tatum is in the lab and he is ready to redeem himself after last season’s loss. But, there is a chip on his shoulder, quite literally.

The Boston Celtics were awfully close to winning their 18th NBA title this year and their first in over 14 years. They were led by a young Jayson Tatum who just lacked the experience that would have taken them over the line.

In a bid to change things, it looks as though he is taking his conditioning rather seriously. The 24-year-old had his breakout season this year, earning All-NBA first-team honors.

It is natural to see a player of his caliber putting in more work in the off-season. He will want to repeat the deep run from last year and this time, finish the job.

In a series of pictures he uploaded, it looks as though he is hitting the weight room but something looks weird and out of shape.

Eager fans see Jayson Tatum’s shoulder blade looks very off. Bad angle or just different genetics?

In Tatum’s pictures, you can see two things, the first is him absolutely destroying the weights and the second is a massive and weird looking structure on his shoulder.

We don’t know if it is a protruding muscle or if it is a bad angle. But some fans were enthusiastic about his working out and one even said it is a chip from the last year.

That’s not Jayson Tatum’s right shoulder. That’s the new chip on his shoulder from last year. pic.twitter.com/JGVNUtbpYP — Chris Mahoney ☘️ Energy Guardian ☘️ (@CJHurricane781) August 3, 2022

Others pointed out the hilarious shape. We don’t know what it is and frankly, we are just happy to see him put the work in.

For players of such caliber to be consistently working out and getting in shape long before the season starts shows what they are willing to do to achieve great things.

