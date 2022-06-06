“Jayson Tatum finally broke a Kobe Bryant record!”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react as Celtics star crosses Lakers’ legend with a record worst -36 in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored 28 points tonight but made the record books for the worst box plus/minus score in NBA Finals History

The Boston Celtics couldn’t manage to carry forward their Game 1 momentum to Game 2 tonight. After outscoring the Warriors by 24 in the 4th quarter on Thursday, the Celtics lost the 3rd quarter by 21 points tonight. The Warriors came out guns blazing and took Game 2 107-88 to even the series up.

Jayson Tatum started the game out strong. He had 21 points in the first half, with 5/7 shooting from the deep.

Jayson Tatum at half: 21 PTS

5 REB

3 AST

5-7 3P The only players to make more 3s in a Finals half are Steph and Klay since 2015. pic.twitter.com/7uIw4VYP97 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2022

However, as the game progressed, Tatum started to disappear for the Cs. In the 2nd half, Tatum just scored 7 points, going 1/3 from the field. Along with the one field goal, Tatum just had one rebound. That was all he managed in the 2nd half.

Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react to Jayson Tatum making an NBA Finals record

It isn’t easy to play when the spotlights are all on you. Players either tend to shrink, or rise to the occasion. It seems like so far, Tatum has shrunk in these NBA Finals. He had a terrible shooting night but his 13 assists saved him in Game 1. However, tonight, he had nothing to save him.

Tatum recorded a -36 in the box score plus/minus. That, officially is the worst +/- anyone has had in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum was -36 tonight. The worst +/- by any player in a Finals game in the play-by-play era. pic.twitter.com/RaUrCh93vk — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2022

Skip Bayless, who was rooting for the Warriors, had a fun time talking about the same, and he sure would bring it up in Undisputed tomorrow morning.

Jayson Tatum was hot from three … but just 2-10 on other shots. He was a game-worst (by far) minus-36 in 34 minutes. Superstar??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 6, 2022

NBA Twitter wasn’t any nicer than Skip.

Jayson Tatum just beat his idol, Kobe Bryant, for an NBA Finals record. https://t.co/Ru89LytfvM pic.twitter.com/XwRG2ucbpe — DubNation(53-29) (@dubs3000) June 6, 2022

Kobe watching from heaven. pic.twitter.com/06BlySctvu — Omar Jean (@CoolAsAFan218) June 6, 2022

He got him in jail pic.twitter.com/XtGDTaOUrh — X – (@WisemanFan) June 6, 2022

All Imma say is butler would have done better — Bones (@Boness305) June 6, 2022

The Celtics would hope their 24-year-old star does better at home than he fared at Chase Center. Game 3 of the NBA Finals would take place at the TD Garden on Wednesday.