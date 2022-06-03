“Jayson Tatum must’ve texted Coby White instead of Kobe Bryant tonight”: NBA Twitter trolls the Boston star for an awful 3-17 shooting despite the Celtics grabbing a 120-108 Game 1 win

Despite the Boston Celtics stealing a 12-point Game 1 win against the Warriors, Jayson Tatum had a forgettable 17.6% shooting display.

Despite being inexperienced, Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics fought tooth and nail and overcame a 12-point deficit to successfully grab a come-from-behind victory, defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals 120-108.

Jaylen Brown (22 points) and Al Horford (26 points) took charge for the Celtics in the 4th quarter, leading a 17-0 Boston run to finish the period outscoring Stephen Curry and co. 40-16.

At the start of the 4th quarter, the Boston Celtics trailed by 12. They ended up with a 12-point win. The 24-point scoring margin in the 4th tied the largest in any quarter of a Finals game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/TRKfln8zov — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2022

Marcus Smart and Derrick White had huge contributions too, finishing the night with 21 points and 18 points, respectively while knocking down a combined 4 three-pointers in the final period.

It was an odd night for Tatum. The former Duke Blue Devil, who has been sensational all postseason long, finished the night with merely 12 points (his 2nd lowest in these playoffs). JT shot the ball at an awful 17.6% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

However, the 3-time All-Star managed to be effective on the offensive end, dishing out a historic career-high 13 assists.

Jayson Tatum’s 13 assists in Game 1 mark a new NBA record for most assists in an NBA Finals debut! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/krYVftiyiO — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 3, 2022

NBA Twitter trolls Jayson Tatum for finishing Game 1 with 12 points on 17.6% shooting

Despite etching his name in the record books for having the most assists in an NBA Finals debut, NBA Twitter didn’t spare Tatum of all the trolls for his horrific shooting display.

tatum accidentally texted coby white tonight — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 3, 2022

Jimmy Butler losing a game with 35 points vs Jayson Tatum winning a game going 3/17 pic.twitter.com/68MHHpkTHE — Nick🔥⚡️ (@Nickheat3) June 3, 2022

Jayson Tatum after game one:

“I texted Kobe again today.. told him I’m sorry.”

Tatum went 3-17 #Celtics #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Y5yXe8AahN — Michael Anderson (@MikeyAndersonTV) June 3, 2022

When the lights get bright some guys just aren’t built for that moment. Jayson Tatum is one of those guys that aren’t built for that. — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeparatesMe) June 3, 2022

Tatum will shake it off and come better prepared for Game 2, knowing that the Warriors will come out looking for vengeance on Sunday night.