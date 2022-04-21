“Jayson Tatum has put Kevin Durant on LOCKDOWN this series!”: Celtics’ star has managed to put the clamps on Nets’ superstar in the first two games

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has done an excellent job guarding and containing Kevin Durant in the two games so far

The Boston Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Nets last night for Game 2 of their first-round matchup. So far, the Celtics have defended their home ground, and would now look to succeed on the road as well. Going up 2-0 is impressive, however, what’s more impressive is how they’ve managed to do so.

In Game 1, the Celtics put the clamps on Kevin Durant, holding him to just 23 points on 9/24 shooting from the field. Kyrie Irving still went off for 39 points, but the Cs registered a 115-114 win on a last-second Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater.

In Game 2, the Cs put on a defensive masterclass. They held KD to 27 points on 4/17 shooting from the field. On the other hand, they managed to put the clamps on Kyrie Irving as well, holding him to just 10 points on 4/13 shooting.

Jayson Tatum has held Kevin Durant to 15% from the field this series

The Boston Celtics have been showing the NBA why they were the top-rated defense this season. With the DPOY Marcus Smart leading the charge, the Cs have been putting on a masterclass so far. Jayson Tatum has managed to put the clamps on Kevin Durant, whenever he’s been the primary defender on the Durantula.

Not only Tatum, but Jaylen Brown and Al Horford have been brilliant as well. The Celtics would hope to carry on their defensive intensity as the series heads on the road. They play Game 3 in Brooklyn on Saturday.