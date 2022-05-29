“Bradley Beal made a 16-year-old Jayson Tatum commit a FELONY!”: Wizards’ star took an underage JT to multiple clubs, breaking various laws

Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are arguably the best basketball players to come out of St. Louis.

Born 5 years apart, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum met and bonded over the relationship their mothers had built. Tatum often refers to Beal as his big brother – mentor figure and owes a lot of his success to Beal’s help.

The two stars have blossomed into premier offensive forces in the NBA. Tatum in particular is enjoying one of the best spells of his career. The Celtics star has made the All-NBA first team and is one game away from the NBA Finals.

Beal on the other hand has had individual success as an All-star caliber guard. However, his teams haven’t fared as well as he would have wanted them to. Even with John Wall and Russell Westbrook, the Wizards failed to build competent rosters around Beal.

Tatum claims to have looked up to Beal growing up as a model for making it in the NBA. However, it isn’t merely pure, good influence that Beal has cast on Tatum. Some of the notoriety of youth was also carried on between the two friends.

What illegal act did Bradley Beal get Jayson Tatum to do?

Beal who made it to the NBA while Tatum was only a teenager, made sure that his stardom was used to entertain his young friend too.

Tatum is seen to reveal that Beal took him to clubs while he was 16. He mentions how Beal was the first person to take him to a club and that he was just a kid then.

Tatum adds how his mother gave Beal quite the earful for making such an impression on her child. As Tatum claims to put it, his mother reminded Beal how he has made it, but Tatum quite hasn’t, practically asking him not to distract her son from his aim to become a pro.

While we never know if Beal learned a lesson from the scolding he got, one thing is sure: Tatum definitely didn’t lose his way.

