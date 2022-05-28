“Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are out for ULTIMATE revenge with their Playoff journey!”: Cs are one win away from knocking out three opponents who knocked them out thrice in a row

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are one game away from completing the ultimate revenge of the past, and going to the NBA Finals

The Celtics are engaged in an intense series with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. With the series poised for a grand finale at 3-3, the Celtics must be eyeing revenge. The Celtics could’ve wrapped things at home. However, with Jayson Tatum not showing up last night, the Heat forced a Game 7.

After losing Game 6 to a Jimmy Butler masterpiece at the Garden, the Celtics just have the one chance to take the series. The series has seen multiple blowouts with the teams taking blows in a very physical series.

Also read: ‘Heat should consider that $52,413, 394 Jimmy Butler is due in 2026 as backpay for this”: NBA Twitter compares Jimmy Buckets’ salary with Jayson Tatum’s after historic Game 6

The Celtics haven’t made the NBA Finals trip since the Jayson Tatum – Jaylen Brown – Marcus Smart trio was drafted. And they have had an opportunity to face the demons of their past in their quest this time out.

How have Jayson Tatum and the Celtics walked a path of ultimate revenge?

The Celtics have been a constant playoff team in recent years. And they have faltered at various stages in the past couple of seasons.

In a tryst of fate, their path to the finals saw them face the Nets, the Bucks, and the Heat; Three teams that eliminated them in the past three seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@late_night_breaks)

The Celtics were defeated by the Heat in the Conference Finals in the 2020 NBA Bubble. They faced defeat to the Bucks in the Conference Semis in 2019 and lost 4-1. The same scoreline was reflected against the Nets in the first round last time out.

Ime Udoka’s team has taken their chance to get revenge quite successfully. After routing the Nets in a sweep, the Celtics outlasted the Bucks in a 7 game thriller. And now with Game 7, the Celtics have the chance to complete the set.

Also read: “The energy is about to shift”: When Jaylen Brown accurately predicted the turnaround in fortunes for the Boston Celtics this season