Jayson Tatum Names Celebrity He’d Take On 1 vs 1, Reveals Pre-Game Meal

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden, the league’s official Instagram handle posted a montage of their pre-game question and answers with Jayson Tatum. The superstar forward became so used to answering unique questions about his routine, clothes, and life that he expressed his astonishment every time he wasn’t interrogated.

In the montage featuring clips that date back to the start of the year, Tatum revealed several secrets. Among those were pre-game meals and which celebrity he wanted to play one-on-one. The Celtics star claimed he ate a chicken teriyaki bowl with vegetables, white rice, and a Gatorade before every game. Unsurprisingly, it’s a balanced meal full of protein, carbs, and fiber, with a splash of electrolytes to get him charged up.

He’d probably need the full meal to play one-on-one against rapper J. Cole, whom he picked as his dream celebrity opponent. The two-time Grammy Award winner is no slouch on the basketball court. He played in high school and college and professionally in the Basketball Africa League and the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He did not play extensively in either league, but his participation showcased he has some basketball chops, likely not enough to beat Tatum in a one-on-one.

The montage finished with two clips of Tatum highlighting how important his family is to him. He was asked about one piece of basketball advice he’s never forgotten and who gave it. He responded that his mom told to have him fun and continues to remind him to enjoy playing. In the final clip, his son, Deuce, accompanied him and was asked who his favorite player was. He responded, “Daddy,” and when Tatum was asked the same question, he answered, “Deuce Deuce.” The Celtics forward’s support system has kept him humble despite all the success he’s enjoyed.

Jayson Tatum is still taken aback by his fame

The glitz and glamour of being an NBA superstar can get old quickly, but it hasn’t yet for Jayson Tatum. The Celtics superstar is still amazed that kids look up to him and want to emulate him. He even told Andre Iguadola on the Point Forward podcast that he’s amazed when he sees fans sporting his merchandise,

“I still get excited about like seeing kids wear my jersey. Like we on the bus and we driving to the game and you see the fans waiting outside to get in early like just all these Tatum #0 jerseys… I still get excited about that. All the players in the league and you went to go get my jersey. Like, I don’t get used to that.”

It’s endearing to see Tatum enjoy his success and be able to zoom out and look at the massive impact he’s had on fans, his team, and the league. He’s looking to earn a permanent spot in the hearts of Celtics fans by leading the franchise to the NBA title and fulfilling his childhood dream.