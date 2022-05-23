Basketball

“Jayson Tatum needs to stop b*tching to the refs!”: Jalen Rose calls out Jaylen Brown and Tatum following their antics in Game 3 as Heat go up 2-1 vs the Celtics

"Jayson Tatum needs to stop b*tching to the refs!": Jalen Rose calls out Jaylen Brown and Tatum following their antics in Game 3 as Heat go up 2-1 vs the Celtics
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 2 Standings
Next Article
"Charles Leclerc fans, it's Monaco GP week!"- Why is the Ferrari star's home race considered to be a "curse" for him?
NBA Latest Post
"Jayson Tatum needs to stop b*tching to the refs!": Jalen Rose calls out Jaylen Brown and Tatum following their antics in Game 3 as Heat go up 2-1 vs the Celtics
“Jayson Tatum needs to stop b*tching to the refs!”: Jalen Rose calls out Jaylen Brown and Tatum following their antics in Game 3 as Heat go up 2-1 vs the Celtics

Jayson Tatum needs to improve after a dismal Game 3. However, Jalen Rose believes the…