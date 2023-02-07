Jayson Tatum Passes Shaquille O’Neal On a Scoring Chart In the Win Against The Detroit Pistons

Jayson Tatum has had a brilliant last two years in the NBA. He had a dream finals run that almost culminated in silverware, and this year he’s playing like an MVP. Already the MVP of the Boston Celtics, Tatum is doing things that are more than impressive for a 24-year-old.

He’s been in the league so long, people forget he’s not even 25 years old. He’ll turn a quarter of a century old next month, but before that, he’s broken records that belong to some legendary names.

In the win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, Tatum had 34 points in 39 minutes of play. JT shot around 46% from the field, which is a feat that few can claim. Before turning 25, he passed Shaquille O’Neal, another ex-Celtics player, for the most points scored.

Things Jayson Tatum did Monday night in Detroit… pic.twitter.com/92bYXopK6z — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 7, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal was impressive in his Orlando Stint – Jayson Tatum comes close

Shaquille O’Neal lost some time in college by playing two extra years, but scoring 9208 points in just four years is incredible. That puts him at a PPG of 27, third only to LeBron James and now Luka Doncic. You could call him a one-trick pony, but that one trick was so blatantly effective.

Will Tatum come close to the exploits that Shaq had when he was young? Maybe not, considering how scary young Shaq was. He was a bulldozer, and Tatum is more of a knife slashing through defenses. They may have different skill sets, but the difference between their exploits is about the thickness of a twinkle.

The accomplishment is great, but one guy is coming for everybody’s record, even LeBron James’

Jayson Tatum has been terrific this season, but one man in a blue jersey is swaying the crowd. Wearing number 77 for Mark Cuban’s team, Luka Doncic is currently 23 and still has a year before he turns 25. That is almost 100 games left in his tank, and he’s only played 311 games.

The astonishing matter is that he’s already up to 8500 points, and at the rate, he’s scoring, he’s going to be number 2 on the list, just behind LeBron James. If he wanted to, he could go for that record as well.

Bron sits at the top, almost infallible at this point. With 13,927 points in 511 games, LeBron has more points than 70% of NBA players have in their careers. But with the rate at which players score in this era, that record must be shaking in its boots.

Will Luka be heralded as a better and bigger player than Jayson Tatum and LeBron? He’s going to be better than one of them, and it’s not even a question.

