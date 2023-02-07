Shaquille O’Neal Chose Frosted Flakes Over Wheaties After Winning With Kobe Bryant For One Simple Reason

Shaquille O’Neal is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces the NBA has ever produced. Simply based on the fact that his career and life have taken him to places.

He is a famous actor, an investor of superb caliber, a tv show host, and so much more. We see Shaquille everywhere. And while that may just make him a celebrity, we think his other roles are far more prominent.

For example, Shaq’s investment ventures are nothing short of legendary. Google’s IPO and early investment in Ring are just some of the masterstrokes he has pulled off. O’Neal is a savant in the business world. But he also does not abandon his virtues

Shaquille O’Neal once chose Frosted Flakes over Wheaties for a simple reason

After winning his first championship with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, Shaq was asked if he would be on the cover of Wheaties. While the cereal was super popular, at the time, and Shaq and Kobe were gaining notoriety, O’Neal didn’t want to be on the cover.

Why?

Well because, for Shaq, one thing stands above the rest, honest. He doesn’t want to cheat people out by posing for something he doesn’t endorse. The Lakers legend much prefers Frosted Flakes over Wheaties.

And he does have numerous collaborations with Frosted Flakes, including one just a few years ago. He has stuck by that principle of being honest as revealed in this lengthy interview.

The brilliance of O’Neal’s investment strategy

While the whole interview features anecdotes and footnotes that would be great for all kinds of investors. The one thing we took away was his simple yet ingenious idea.

Shaq invests in products, only if they can provide long-term value in people’s lives. So far, he has been right on most of his investments. And we also particularly like the fact that Shaq values honesty when promoting products.

