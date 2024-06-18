Jayson Tatum Replicates Kanye West’s Iconic Speech After Recreating Kevin Garnett Moment

As the Boston Celtics sealed their 18th title in franchise history, Jayson Tatum exuded a relieved look. He was glad to have put the “Championship or Bust” monkey off his back. On the occasion, the jubilant athlete rolled out some iconic photographs along with some memorable quotes. While the Celtics Wing was soaked with champagne with a bunch of Celtics fans, he took the stage and recreated the famous lines from Kanye West’s speech after he won the Grammy award in 2005.

During the 47th Grammy Awards, after winning the Best Rap Album Grammy for ‘Late Registrations’, West had concluded his speech by stating, “Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win.” After a brief pause, he had added, “I guess we’ll never know”.

Considering that a lot of critics were speculating the future of Tatum and Co. in case they lost in the Finals, the Celtics superstar decided this was the perfect time to unleash the quote. While holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy, JT gleefully declared, “I know everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”

Jayson Tatum dropping a Kayne quote😂 "Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn't win. I guess we'll never know." pic.twitter.com/buL1pTVRMt — CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) June 18, 2024

After delivering these lines, the elated Forward dropped the mic as his teammates started to cheer him on. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also recreated another iconic moment. In 2008, after winning his first title, Garnett yelled “Anything is possible” at the top of his voice. 16 years later on the same date, Tatum shouted, “We did it” in a similar fashion to KG.

Jayson Tatum had the Kevin Garnett moment we’ve long been waiting for. #Celtics #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/dT5xwJMvmg — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) June 18, 2024

Thus, the pumped-up athlete gave a tribute to one of the most cherished athletes in Celtics history. But as is the case with everything on social media, there were voices which disapproved of these actions.

Some fans didn’t like Tatum’s recreations

On X, there were a bunch of fans who found JT’s post-game celebrations cringe-worthy. A fan took shots at the perceived easy playoff route for the Celtics and winced at Tatum’s KG moment, “Insane cringe to top off the worst championship run in league history”

On the other hand, the JT’s recreation of Kanye’s Grammy speech also didn’t hit the right notes for some fans. A fan took shots at Tatum’s approach and inquired, ”Corniest player in the league?”

Meanwhile, a fan didn’t even find JT eligible to hold the NBA championship trophy and posited that the 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is its rightful owner, “He needs to hand that trophy back to brown”

These comments mostly came from non-Boston Celtics fan who were not happy with The Green Machine lifting their 18th championship in history. However, it’s safe to say, Tatum and the Celtics players are over the moon at the moment and they do not care how their celebrations are perceived by the masses.