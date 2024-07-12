Jayson Tatum Reveals Michael Jordan Doesn’t Hold A Grudge Against Him For His ‘Wine Spilling’ Shenanigans

Considering the might of Michael Jordan, no one from the NBA dares to be on bad terms with him. Jayson Tatum, however, was inches away from doing so when he spilled red blend wine on the Black Jesus a couple of years back. Luckily, the Boston Celtics star escaped this close encounter unwounded, marking an unprecedented yet hilarious moment in his life.

During the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, the 26-year-old recalled this unforgettable incident. After the show’s co-host, The Kid Mero, brought up this topic, Tatum revealed how Jordan didn’t hold a grudge against him for his unintentional actions. Revealing the intricate details of the scenario, he mentioned,

“This was back in 2019 when we was in Paris…That’s when I signed with him [Michael Jordan]…We had dinner that night…Him, his wife, and Spike Lee, they were all sitting at a table across the room and I was there with my mom and she was like…’Just go say what’s up’…So, I get up and I’m like, ‘Yo, Mike, what up?’ and the wine glass just, I knocked it over and it broke. I was like, ‘Oh, s**t’. But he was cool about it. He was like, ‘Yo, young fella, you alright? Go sit back down, you good'”.

So, the situation circled possibly one of Tatum’s first interactions with MJ. On this occasion, the stature of the 6x champion admittedly intimated the Celtics star, paving the way for his worries.

Jordan, on the contrary, possibly understood the youngster’s side, resulting in him sympathizing with him. Understanding the significance of the night, the NBA icon let things slide, letting Tatum off the hook easily.

Despite this, MJ has not always been this forgiving of the 5x All-Star’s endeavors; especially whenever the latter intentionally increased his miseries.

Michael Jordan once ignored Jayson Tatum’s accomplishment

MJ had always been appreciative of Tatum’s endeavors. With the latter being a key part of the Jordan brand and its reputation, the icon has always looked after the Celtics talisman. Over time, this also built the premise for mutual respect, with the former Chicago Bulls frequently acknowledging the youngster’s achievements.

Last season, however, Jordan refused to recognize Tatum’s endeavors once. The situation circled from the latter’s endeavors against the Charlotte Hornets, then MJ-owned franchise. The Celtics star scored his then-season-high 51 points against the North Carolina side on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2023, before receiving a cold shoulder from the 6x Finals MVP.

Reminiscing about this moment shortly after, Tatum told COMPLEX, “He’ll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn’t text me after that one”.

This highlighted how MJ never lost his competitive edge. At the same time, he has learned to channel it better while always taking a bigger view of the happenings. So, Tatum must remain cautious the next time he meets Jordan as the latter may have little to no tolerance for his shenanigans.