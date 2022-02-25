“Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny James’ collection that’s coming with PSD Underwear”: LeBron James’ eldest son to launch his signature collection with the popular athleisure underwear brand

NBA superstar LeBron James shares his excitement as son Bronny James signs a NIL deal with popular athleisure underwear brand PSD Underwear.

LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny has collaborated with PSD Underwear for a signature collection. A brand known for its designer men’s boxer briefs. James Jr. will be the youngest athlete to have clinched a deal with the brand.

The brand also has the likes of Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Marshawn Lynch, and Tyler Herro associated with it. Post signing with the brand, Bronny had the following to say.

“I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember,” James said when announcing the partnership on Thursday. “When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces.”

Via: COMPLEX

With Bronny signing a deal with the premium on-trend boxers owned by NBA stars, King James expressed his exhilaration on Twitter.

LeBron James congratulates son Bronny James on his new deal with PSD Underwear.

Being the son of one of the most popular sports personalities in the world, Bronny has been under the media lens constantly. The seventeen-year-old is currently studying at Sierra Canyon in LA and is often trends on social media during his high school basketball games.

In what it seems, Bronny is following his father’s footsteps in the business aspects of things. Recently, James Jr. signed a deal with athleisure brand PSD Underwear and will have his signature line soon.

As a proud dad, LeBron tweeted the following with the news of his son’s business partnership making headlines.

Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny collection that’s coming with @PSDunderwear??!!! Well I know I am!! Need those ASAP son! Thank you in advance. Lol. Congrats Young 🤴🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qf9mi8tA69 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2022

It’s official! Who’s ready for Bronny James collection! Welcome to the fam 🔥 📸: @goodlooksfamily pic.twitter.com/436FtsPb9k — PSD Underwear (@PSDunderwear) February 24, 2022

According to its website, PSD develops the perfect athleisure pair to allow you to fit your lifestyle. If you are physically active, you can play basketball in them without changing into your compression shorts. It’s a functional pair of underwear outside of it just being another pair of underwear.

Bronny is a top prospect for the NBA draft and could be sharing the court with his father in the foreseeable future.