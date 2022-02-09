“Jayson Tatum was one clothing item away from Dwight Howard requesting a trade to Boston”: NBA Twitter trolls the Celtics star for giving away all clothing except for his shorts after the 35-point blowout win vs Nets

After handing the Nets their 9th straight loss of the season, Jayson Tatum went on to give away his shoes and jersey to the fans present at the Barclays Center.

After going 17-19 in the first three months of this season, the Boston Celtics have managed to turn things around ever since. In the 20 games the Cs have played so far in 2022, Jayson Tatum and co. have a solid 14-6 record.

Defeating the Brooklyn Nets 126-91 at the Barclays Center, Ime Udoka’s boys have now won 6 straight games. Playing against an out-of-form Brooklyn team, Tatum and co. never trailed Steve Nash’s boys throughout the contest.

JT played merely 27 minutes and ended up scoring 19 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists. The 3rd time All-Star was absolutely efficient, shooting 63.6% from the field and a +/- of 32.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jayson Tatum gives his jersey and shoes away to fans

Grabbing a convincing 35-point victory to hand James Harden and co. their 9th straight loss, Tatum was extremely elated. So happy that the 23-yer-old went on to give his shoes as well as his jersey to the fans present at the arena.

Jayson Tatum gave away everything except his shorts 😂 pic.twitter.com/m8nShL4Y2A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2022

As soon as the video clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He was one item of clothing away from Dwight Howard requesting a trade to Boston pic.twitter.com/KU0XpSxdkc — Alex (@Alexzachary305) February 9, 2022

JT stripping off on national TV 😂 https://t.co/zkIZK26TVV — alexandra ⁷ (@aIexthegreatest) February 9, 2022

this is why jayson tatum is the greatest player of all time — TATUMSZN (@tatumszn_0) February 9, 2022

