Basketball

“Jayson Tatum was one clothing item away from Dwight Howard requesting a trade to Boston”: NBA Twitter trolls the Celtics star for giving away all clothing except for his shorts after the 35-point blowout win vs Nets

"Jayson Tatum was one clothing item away from Dwight Howard requesting a trade to Boston": NBA Twitter trolls the Celtics star for giving away all clothing except for his shorts after the 35-point blowout win vs Nets
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"The rest of my career will only be racing with a hope of winning": Former McLaren driver claims has no intention of returning to the sport's midfield
Next Article
Australian players IPL 2022 availability: How many IPL 2022 matches will Australian players miss?
NBA Latest Post
"Jayson Tatum was one clothing item away from Dwight Howard requesting a trade to Boston": NBA Twitter trolls the Celtics star for giving away all clothing except for his shorts after the 35-point blowout win vs Nets
“Jayson Tatum was one clothing item away from Dwight Howard requesting a trade to Boston”: NBA Twitter trolls the Celtics star for giving away all clothing except for his shorts after the 35-point blowout win vs Nets

After handing the Nets their 9th straight loss of the season, Jayson Tatum went on…