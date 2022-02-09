“The Wizards went from being a top 3 team in the East to the 11th spot with Bradley Beal for out for the year”: NBA Twitter reacts as the superstar plans to have season-ending surgery on his left wrist

Washington Wizards Bradley Beal plans to undergo surgery on his left wrist that could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Despite losing Russell Westbrook this past summer, the Washington Wizards had an incredible start to their 2021-2022 campaign. With Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and Spencer Dinwiddie being the perfect support system for Bradley Beal, the Wizards won 10 out of their first 13 contests and were a top 3 team in the East.

However, the team has been on a downward spiral since December. Amid this losing skid, the Wizards’ fans got an additional piece of horrific news.

After missing out 4 games since his injury against the Memphis Grizzlies, the 28-year-old combo-guard is planning to undergo surgery on his left wrist that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

NBA Twitter reacts as Bradley Beal decides to undergo a wrist injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign

In a press release, Bradley stated:

“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve.”

“I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”

As soon as the news went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

It seems highly unlikely that teams will use this trade deadline to push for acquiring Beal. Many speculate that Bradley will turn down the max contract from the Wizards and join forces with some other team to make a championship run.