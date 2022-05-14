“Jayson Tatum with 46-9-4 pulled off a 2012 Miami Heat LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics superstar dropping an uncanny ‘game 6’ King James-esque performance    

Jayson Tatum went berserk tonight, dropping 46-9-4 in a Game 6, away from home, just like his idol LeBron James once did.

The Boston Celtics won their do-or-die game on the road tonight, all thanks to their superstar Jayson Tatum. He was in fine form tonight as he dropped a monstrous 46 points.

Tonight’s performance was eerily reminiscent of the one LeBron James dropped 10 years ago. Facing a similar situation, the King recorded a staggering 45-15-5 game to survive and punish the Celtics.

Jayson needed his A-game to push past the defending champions and he delivered. Twitter noticed the similarities and some even foreshadowed this event.

Tatum is playing like 2012 Game 6 Lebron James against the Celtics — Sebaaaa (@SebaaaaHayek) May 14, 2022

46/9/4 Tatum did it. He really fucking did it https://t.co/fDC4YW3lDz — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history, and pushes past Paul Pierce and Larry Bird!

Tatum’s 46 points tonight was the second time he recorded that in the playoffs. Only, one Celtic has done the same, Sam Jones.

Jayson Tatum tonight: 46 PTS

9 REB

17-32 FG

7-15 3P He joins Sam Jones as the only Celtics ever with multiple 45-point playoff games. pic.twitter.com/kFSqcKGP39 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2022

Yes, you read that right! Neither Larry Bird nor Paul Pierce has multiple 45-point games for the Cs. Jayson Tatum does!

He also passed Dwyane Wade to sit 5th on most points in the playoffs by players under-25.

Jayson Tatum with 30 points last night just passed Dwyane Wade for the 5th most points by a player under the age of 25 in NBA Playoff History 1. Kobe Bryant

2. LeBron James

3. Tony Parker

4. Kevin Durant

5. Jayson Tatum (Submitted by @HubRaptors) pic.twitter.com/OGqKZ12dNF — Celtics(in 7)Muse (@CelticsMuse) May 10, 2022



History on Jayson’s side. The Celtics will have a home-court advantage and they will hope that the superstar on the other team does not channel his inner LeBron James!

Players who scored 45+ points to force a Game 7: > Jayson Tatum (tonight)

> Jamal Murray

> LeBron James (2x)

> Wilt Chamberlain

> Kawhi Leonard 3 of the 4 previous players went on to win game 7 👀@celticsblog pic.twitter.com/ydlgGVGSF8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 14, 2022

