“Wilt Chamberlain has 2, Shaq has 1, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo joins the coveted list!”: The Bucks fall but the reigning Finals MVP puts up an absurd statline

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 44-20-6. He is also the only player besides Shaq to put up 40-20 in the playoffs!

The Greek Freak had no help tonight. We are not exaggerating, he scored a monstrous 44 points and the rest of his team delivered just 51, together!

Bucks points tonight: 44 — Giannis

51 — Rest of Bucks pic.twitter.com/xP8t2laLLO — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2022

While the Celtics deserve their flowers, the defending champions were poor offensively tonight, except for the reigning Finals MVP.

His scorching stat line tonight is just an example of the firepower he has in his arsenal. His work is unheralded and he is the first player apart from Shaq to put up 40-20 in the playoffs, since 2000.

40/20 playoff games since 2000: — Shaq

— Giannis pic.twitter.com/WQjq8RiGVM — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Wilt Chamberlain and Shaq in the 40-20-5 club!

Not a lot of players can comfortably put up these numbers. A 40-20 by itself is considered tough and dishing out more than five assists in the same game is absurd.

Wilt Chamberlain has done it twice. Shaq has also recorded this same stat line once before. Giannis had to do everything tonight and he would have wanted the win more than joining this exclusive list.

40/20/5 playoff games in NBA history: — Wilt (2x)

— Shaq

— Giannis pic.twitter.com/ZkQy4ZRMx1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2022

There has been a lot of talk about the Greek Freak joining the Mount Rushmore of the NBA and tonight’s game just adds more merit to his case.

Giannis has as many 40/10 playoff games as Tim Duncan and Karl Malone combined (7). pic.twitter.com/a5bFYmm1yj — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2022

This series deserved a game 7 and we got it. We can only hope that the rest of Giannis’ team shows up because he certainly will.

