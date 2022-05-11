Basketball

“Jayson Tatum has lost nearly $100,000 since joining the NBA”: How Celtics superstar has racked up over $80k worth of fines in 5 years in Boston

“Jayson Tatum has lost nearly $100,000 since joining the NBA”: How Celtics superstar has racked up over $80k worth of fines in 5 years in Boston
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Cody Rhodes comes out looking like a cheap car salesman" - WWE Hall of Famer mocks Cody Rhodes for his neck tattoo
Next Article
"That's just pure bullying"- Watch Esteban Ocon jokingly mock Yuki Tsunoda's height during a post race interview
NBA Latest Post
“Jayson Tatum has lost nearly $100,000 since joining the NBA”: How Celtics superstar has racked up over $80k worth of fines in 5 years in Boston
“Jayson Tatum has lost nearly $100,000 since joining the NBA”: How Celtics superstar has racked up over $80k worth of fines in 5 years in Boston

Jayson Tatum has lost $87,000 since becoming a member of the Boston Celtics as a…