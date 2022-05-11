“Jayson Tatum has lost nearly $100,000 since joining the NBA”: How Celtics superstar has racked up over $80k worth of fines in 5 years in Boston

Jayson Tatum has lost $87,000 since becoming a member of the Boston Celtics as a result of him being fined for committing technical fouls.

Jayson Tatum has established as one of the NBA’s premier superstars over the course of this past 2021-22 NBA season. With him committing to head coach, Ime Udoka’s philosophy of playing team defense along with having both player and ball movement, the Boston Celtics have been one of the league’s best teams.

Tatum is undoubtedly at the helm of it all with Jaylen Brown proving he does not need to be separated from the 2017 draftee in order for the Celts to win. They are currently tied at 2 games apiece against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals with Game 5 going back to Boston.

Also read: “Jayson Tatum and LeBron James in the same breath? Anthony Davis kicked out?”: Nick Wright’s latest update to Club Superstar leaves fans fuming

Amidst this ECSF, Jayson Tatum found himself losing $2,000. This is due to the fact that he was assessed a technical foul in a decisive Game 2 victory over the Bucks. Getting T’d up results in being fined and Tatum certainly had a problem with those in the regular season as well.

Jayson Tatum has lost thousands of dollars in technical foul fines.

The first 5 technical foul fines that are paid by a player in the regular season come to exactly $2,000 a pop. As the fouls start racking up over the course of the season, so does the amount which usually caps off at $4,000.

Jayson Tatum was teetering on the line of a one-game suspension this season as he had himself 13 techs called on him this season. Throughout his career however, Jayson has lost nearly $100,000 in fines alone, with the exact number being $87,000.

Also read: “Jayson Tatum is rarely bad, but when he’s bad, he’s horrendous”: NBA Twitter trolls the Boston star after an awful 10-point outing in Celtics’ Game 3 103-101 loss vs Bucks

He may seem to be composed for a majority of the game but looking at the numbers, he’s actually gotten into it with refs more times than you would think. One thing the fifth year superstar can be proud of is that he has never been ejected from a game before.

However, given that Jayson Tatum makes nearly $200 million over the next five years, these fines worth $2k-4k won’t really make much of a dent in his career earnings.