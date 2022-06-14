“Jayson Tatum with 95 turnovers passes LeBron James for most in a postseason”: Celtics #0 breaks Lakers star’s worst Playoffs record while losing Game 5 to the Warriors

Jayson Tatum makes an unlikely Playoffs record as the Celtics go down 3-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Jayson Tatum was much better efficiency-wise in Game 5 than he had been in the 4-games before that. The 24-year-old shot 10/20 from the field, of which 5/9 from downtown and 5/11 inside the 3-point, where he was shooting 28% in the series.

But that couldn’t save the Celtics from yet another 10-point defeat, which is their second in a row, and now they’ll go back to Boston to save the series which now stands at 3-2 in the Warriors’ favour.

After being up 2-1 in the series Tatum and Co played uncharacteristically bad and lost two-straight games for the first time in these Playoffs. And although they have won three elimination games – two against the Bucks and one against the Heat, they wouldn’t be the favourite for the next two games against the Warriors because of the fashion in which they lost the last two games.

They had 33 turnovers in the two games compared to Dubs’ 22 and have allowed 41 points off those turnovers while scoring just 26. Dubs have also out-rebounded them by over 10 boards per game.

Jayson Tatum takes over LeBron James for an unlikely postseason record

While struggling to get his team to their first championship after having an advantage and the chance to go up against the Warriors 3-1 in Boston, Tatum has equalled an unlikely record of LeBron James that The King made in the 2018 Playoffs in which he also handed a rookie Tatum and his team a blow in the Conference Finals.

Having 10 turnovers in the last two losses the 3x All-Star has taken his tally to 95 in 23 games thus far which is now the highest in a single postseason.

Jayson Tatum now has 95 turnovers this postseason, passing 2018 LeBron James for most in a single postseason. @ESPNStatsInfo — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 14, 2022

It must not be the record that the Celtics’ superstar would have wanted to get, as he always managed to lower that number in the postseason compared to the regular season.

But this year he had 2.9 turnovers in the regular season compared to 4.1 in the Playoffs. Who knows, if he had kept his mistakes below his regular-season average, Celtics might be leading the Warriors right now.

Some would argue that they would not be in the playoffs at all had Tatum not upped the play-making skills. And with more ball usage comes increased turnovers.

