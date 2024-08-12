Jayson Tatum Wore a $300,000 Watch During the Olympics

The NBA superstars flashed brilliant timepieces throughout the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The fashion capital of the world was a perfect place to show off their watches. Jayson Tatum was also seen sporting some alluring timepieces during his second Olympic campaign.

Advertisement

The 2024 champion wore an Audemars Piguet timepiece and a Richard Mille watch on different occasions.

In one of the instances, Tatum chose the Audemars Piguet Self-Winding Tourbillon Rose Gold which is worth $300,000. The Swiss watch manufacturer released just 50 pieces of this watch which makes it a rare grab. While the bracelet of the timepiece is black, the edges around the bracelet and the bezel are of rose gold color.

The predominantly black color forms a great color contrast with the patches of rose gold.

Apart from that, he also rocked a Richard Mille Automatic Winding RM 07-01 timepiece. It is worth $298,000. The Memphis movement of the 1980s inspired this watch, which brought Italian designs to prominence. Its case shape is the rectangular Tonneau since it is considered a ‘ladies’ watch.

Tatum’s Richard Mille watch had a yellow-colored bracelet made of leather. The bezel of the watch is of a lavender color, complemented by a lavender pink-colored crown. A vibrant mixture of yellow and pink marked the areas inside the case.

The Boston Celtics superstar also wore the Richard Mille watch after the Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. While JT’s Audemars Piguet exudes a royal look, his Richard Mille gives a funky vibe.

Tatum loves limited-edition timepieces

In December 2022, Tatum expanded upon his love for timepieces in an interview with Haute Living Editor-in-chief Laura Schreffler. He revealed that the first Rolex watch he purchased remains his favorite. It opened up the avenue of exploration of various other rare pieces.

The Celtics forward also disclosed that he owns a rare frosted Audemars Piguet piece that is shaped like a skeleton and draws a lot of curiosity wherever he goes. The All-Star loves his AP timepieces. In the 2023 Conference Finals, he wore Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.

The watch has a titanium case with a green ceramic bezel. It is retailing at $210,000. Apart from that, Tatum also loves sporting Richard Mille watches. During the 2022 Finals, the Celtics forward gifted a Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson to himself on his 24th birthday. This brilliant all-white timepiece is worth a whopping $500,000!

Tatum does go all-out to profess his love for watches. Now that he has inked a five-year, $315 million deal, we may see even rarer gems.