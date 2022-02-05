“Jayson Tatum, you might as well wear a coach’s polo since you’ve only got 5 points!”: Celtics All-Star dropped 19 points in a quarter after Pistons assistant coach heckled him

Jayson Tatum dropped 19 points in the 3rd quarter after the Pistons assistant coach told Tatum to head to the bench as he only had 5 points.

Things are looking up for the Boston Celtics as of recent. They have the number one defense in the entire NBA by a long shot in the last 15 games and Jayson Tatum has been named an All-Star once again. With Kevin Durant being ruled out for the All-Star Game due to an MCL sprain, expect Jaylen Brown’s name to appear as a replacement for him.

However, the most important part about the Celts’ recent stretch of games, has been their stellar defense. They have a DRTG of 101.4 in the last 15 games, 5.3 points less than GSW, the next best. They are also top 7 in limiting opponent’s points off turnovers and opponents’ second chance points.

Also read: “Who reported that the Knicks want to trade me?!”: Julius Randle gets heated with New York reporters about rumors of being on the trading block

Jayson Tatum has been playing quite well during this stretch as well, with a slight increase in his efficiency and points per game. He has gotten a bit sloppier with the ball but with the defense kicking on all cylinders, a few more mistakes can be negated.

Jayson Tatum goes at the Pistons after getting trash-talked by the latter’s assistant coach.

Being a Jordan athlete, Jayson Tatum is bound to take things personal when he’s on the court. In all fairness, the Pistons assistant coach trash-talked him directly and so taking it personally was kind of the only option for the superstar wing.

Also read: “No team has ever won an NBA championship after a 7-game losing streak”: Kyrie Irving and the Nets against history following 7th straight loss to the Utah Jazz

During last night’s game against the Detroit Pistons on their home floor, Jayson Tatum admits to have had been talked trash to by an assistant coach on the Pistons’ side. According to him, he told him to go wear a coach’s polo as he had only 5 points the first half.

This was enough to get Jayson going as he dropped 19 points in that same third quarter, bringing his game total to 24 points. Though he took 21 shots to reach that number, the Celtics did win the game 102-93 and so Tatum and company did get the last laugh over Jerome Allen.