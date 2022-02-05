“No team has ever won an NBA championship after a 7-game losing streak”: Kyrie Irving and the Nets against history following 7th straight loss to the Utah Jazz

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have lost their 7th straight game. No team in NBA history has ever won a title with a 7+ losing streak.

The Brooklyn Nets have no identity without Kevin Durant. After going down with an MCL sprain, it was hypothesized that KD would return in 4-6 weeks but the Nets couldn’t have him back any sooner. With James Harden also being out with a hamstring strain, it was up to Kyrie Irving to lead a depleted Nets team against the Jazz.

The Jazz, who have been struggling mightily as well, blew the doors wide open in the first half, outscoring the Nets by 21 points and never looking back. Cam Thomas led the way with an efficient 30 points with Kyrie Irving chipping in with 15 points on 20 shots.

The Brooklyn Nets, in all fairness, do not have a healthy roster whatsoever. In their last 10 games, they have lost 8 of them with guys like KD, Joe Harris, Paul Millsap (away from the team), LaMarcus Aldridge all out.

How the Nets are up against history in their quest for a championship.

Seems as though being top 10 in offense and defense is a prerequisite for a team that has legitimate championship aspirations. The Nets are a long ways away from that as their last 15 games have them 4th on offense but an abysmal 27th on D.

Another less important but significant enough statistic that all championship teams in NBA history share is that they have never gone on a 7+ game losing streak in the regular season. With the Nets losing to the Jazz, this was their 7th straight loss in a row.

The Nets are 2-8 since KD’s injury. They have lost 7 in a row. No team in NBA history has won a championship after suffering a 7+ game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/aJiDsbUSeI — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 5, 2022

Now, this doesn’t say much as losing 4 games, winning one game and then losing 3 games is just as bad as winning one and then losing 7 straight. With their 30 ppg scorer out, a losing streak was on the horizon for this mish-mash of characters.