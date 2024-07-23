Jeff Teague’s Description of ‘Coolest Teammate’ Jamal Crawford Draws Hilarious Reaction

The variety of characters within the NBA leads to diverse perceptions about teammates. Amid these differences, Jeff Teague recently referenced Jamal Crawford while describing his idea of the coolest teammate. This caught the attention of the basketball community, sparking hilarious reactions from everywhere.

On the Club 520 Podcast, Teague reflected on his time with Crawford during his rookie and sophomore years at the Atlanta Hawks. He recalled the latter often backtracking on his words, especially after promising him to pass the ball during the games. Instead of trusting his then-teammate, Crawford relied heavily on his skillset, so Teague mentioned,

“Jamal was the type. He would be your friend…and then make you be like, ‘When we get in the game, I got you’. And then he would get the ball, you would be open in that corner. You would be like, ‘Mally, Mally’. He would shoot over two. He hit that b***h though. ‘I got you on the next one!’. I love Mal. He was the coolest teammate but boy, he wanted to score… If he thinks you can make it, he’ll pass it to you”.

Upon listening to Teague’s words, Crawford shared a short clip from this show on his Instagram. The 44-year-old admittedly found those remarks funny, leading him to praise Teague’s work as a podcaster. Sharing his thoughts in the caption, he wrote,

“Yo, this is hilarious. Appreciate the love, Jeff Teague, Club 520 Podcast. Keep killing it!”.

Teague’s narration and hilarious claims about Crawford resonated with the NBA community. For instance, the latter’s former Lob City teammate, Blake Griffin, sided with Teague. Yet, he refused to extend the podcaster’s viewpoint, commenting, “This is hilarious but to keep it real, Mal dropped me plenty of dimes in our time together. I can’t complain”.

At the same time, Crawford’s TNT colleague, Adam Lefkoe, also backed Teague. Supporting these claims, he commented, “”If he thinks you can make it, he’ll pass it to you’ is the realest Mal quote I’ve ever heard”. Former NBA star, Lou Williams, chose not to comment on the claims but praised Teague’s narration, saying “Teague storytelling high level”.

This highlighted how even unusual exchanges can foster NBA camaraderie. This, however, owes much to Crawford’s charismatic endeavors, adding volume to his lasting legacy.