Jeffrey Jordan Shares Rare Michael Jordan Photo While Wishing Mother Juanita Vanoy on Her Birthday

Michael Jordan had garnered a reputation as an ice-cold assassin on the hardwood during his playing days. As a result, Jordan’s pictures from bygone days often capture him with scorn on his face, keeping up with his image. However, we recently got to see His Airness in a different light. Wishing his mother, Juanita Vanoy a happy birthday, MJ’s eldest son, Jeffrey shared an image of Jordan sharing a light moment with his then-wife Juanita inside a hospital ward.

Taking to his Instagram, Jeffrey thought of making his mother’s birthday post memorable. Captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Ma! I Love you!!!”, alongside a queen emoji, the former University of Illinois player added two rare images of Vanoy.

The first picture is a throwback photo where we can see a young Juanita posing as she holds baby Jeffery in her lap. While it was interesting to see Jeffery as a baby, the second image really piqued fans’ interest.

In the second picture, Michael Jordan can be seen wearing a hospital gown, seated on a chair beside Juanita. The young couple are sprouting huge smiles, and Jordan, for a change, looks at ease and happy.

The rare picture of Jordan helped the world peek into the family man side of the Chicago Bulls legend. Jordan seemed quite elated with the birth of his child, which by the looks of it seems to be Jeffrey. Although the exact origin of the photo was not revealed by Jeffrey Jordan.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old wasn’t the only one to doll out birthday wishes to his mother. MJ’s younger son, Marcus also joined his brother in wishing Juanita a happy birthday.

Marcus posted two stories on his Instagram, one being a throwback picture with Vanoy and him seated together, and the second one, a more recent photo, where Mama Jordan can be seen having dinner with all three of her children.

Capping off the celebrations, the two Jordan brothers even commented on a birthday montage video that Vanoy had posted on her Instagram. Both of them thanked their mother for her support, calling her their emotional support and their rock.

It’s hard to imagine just how tough it might have been mentally for the Jordan brothers growing up. With the whole world expecting greatness on the basketball court from Marcus and Jeffrey, they had a really difficult path carving their own identities.

Regardless, Mama Jordan was always supportive as her children found their way in this world. And for that, her kids seem deeply grateful.