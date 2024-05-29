Angel Reese’s Latest Achievement Celebrated by Michael Jordan’s Ex-Wife as Sky Suffer Consecutive Losses

Chicago Sky just lost their second game in a row, bringing their record below .500. However, there was a silver lining amid the back-to-back losses as their promising rookie Angel Reese grabbed her first WNBA double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy has been rooting for the home team in the Women’s competition. Therefore, she had something to say about Bayou Barbie’s significant achievement.

Advertisement

The 64-year-old took to Instagram and hailed Reese for being a force on the floor. Juanita wrote, “Well, we didn’t get the W, but Angel Reese got a double double.”

Vanoy has showcased unyielding support for the seventh pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft this year. After the Sky lost a close game against the Connecticut Sun, she believed in her team and rolled out a post with the caption, “We’ll get the next one”.

Her love for the Sky stems from her long-term connection with the city of Chicago. As the wife of Michael Jordan, she has been cheering on the Bulls for many years. Since then, she has lived in the Windy city despite her divorce with the Bulls legend.

The arrival of the decorated rookie Angel Reese in the city, therefore, has further fueled her support for the city’s WNBA team.

However, the former LSU star has failed to give her team a decent headstart this season. After five games, the Sky are 2-3, sitting ninth overall in the league table. Reese will have to score more fluently to give Chicago a fighting chance in this year’s playoffs.

The Chicago Sky are down but Reese is rising steadily

Angel Reese has silenced voices doubting her ability to adapt to the WNBA. She has been listening intently to her coaches as her attitude has garnered immense praise. During the loss against the Sun, superstar Alyssa Thomas inflicted a couple of cheap moves upon her.

However, in the post-game presser, she showcased brilliant maturity and her coach Teresa Weatherspoon loved her responses. Reese was clear that she isn’t here to get special treatment. She wants to fight and showcase that she is up for the challenge in the W.

As for the Sky, their biggest problem is that they can be terrific in spurts, but are unable to close in clutch moments. In the young season so far, they have shown some promise. But they are largely a work-in-progress. Marina Mabrey has been the most red-hot player for them, but the rest of the players have been largely on and off.