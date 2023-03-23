“Jerry Buss Paid $14 Million to Magic Johnson”: Jerry Reinsdorf Disrespected Michael Jordan’s Contribution to Bulls Upon His Retirement

Like every major sporting league, a majority of the NBA‘s revenue is derived from the popularity of its biggest stars. It isn’t beyond one’s imagination to state that there are players who are in fact bigger than certain institutions even.

The marketability of the league was on a downward slope when player power was advocated for. All of that changed in the 1980s. With the advent of flashier, crowd-pleasing athletes and David Stern‘s vision, the league was instantly a better product for the masses.

Thus arose the era of stardom in the NBA. This was marked by the beginning of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird‘s dominance of the league. Both of them being one club men also aided the growth of their teams too – a fact that wasn’t lost on Dr. Buss at least.

It is said that the former Lakers owner paid $14 million to Magic Johnson upon his retirement. This wasn’t out of sympathy either and served as an expression of his gratitude to his star. Magic’s influence on the LA franchise certainly cannot be understated. But, if there was ever a player who did more for a franchise and its perception than Magic, it was His Airness, Michael Jordan.

However, not all relationships are as rosy as Magic’s and Dr. Buss’. Michael Jordan, despite all that he brought to the Chicago franchise, left with nothing beyond his contractually obligated earnings.

The relationship between Michael Jordan and Jerry Reinsdorf suffered “tremendously” over time.

While Dr. Buss and Magic shared a relationship akin to a father-son relationship, Jordan and Reinsdorf had a major falling out. After being close initially, it is believed that the Scottie Pippen – Phil Jackson feud factored in the same. So did Jackson and Jerry Krause’s fallout.

The Bulls were boiling over and Reinsdorf wasn’t happy with Michael’s contribution to all of it. No rewards, therefore, awaited the group which made it difficult to keep the ship sailing.

“The record reflects that the Bulls extended no great largesse to Jordan in recognition of the wealth he brought the team’s shareholders. Lakers owner Jerry Buss, for example, paid $14 million to Magic Johnson upon his retirement, in part to express gratitude for leading the team to five NBA championships and helping to greatly increase the franchise’s worth. Buss and Johnson, however, had what has been described as something akin to a father-son relationship, whereas the once strong Reinsdorf-Jordan relationship had suffered tremendously with the feud over Pippen and Jackson, to the point that Reinsdorf promptly spurned Jordan once he retired from playing” recorded Roland Lazenby in Michael Jordan: The Life.

Michael Jordan received such treatment despite helping the franchise grow twenty-folds in evaluation.

While Reinsdorf might have had his reasons, the cold shoulder treatment certainly seems harsh. After all, the franchise and anything of value associated with it, has MJ to thank.

Without Jordan, there would be no banners atop the United Center. The franchise would have probably continued in mediocrity along the Eastern Conference. But after their draft day decision in 1984, the team saw only new heights being scaled. In the 14 years since when they were associated with MJ, it was an exclusively upwards trek.

In simple monetary terms, the franchise skyrocketed in value from $16 million to $307 million. An incredible 20-fold leap. Add six championships to that and it clearly wasn’t just marketability doing its thing. There was success, there was attention, and Chicago was the apple of the NBA’s eye. His Airness reigned supreme in the Windy City. Not in Jerry Reinsdorf’s perspective though, it would appear.

