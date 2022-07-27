Jerry West and Clippers were dealt with a $2.5 million lawsuit because of Kawhi Leonard’s move to LA

The Summer of 2019 was monumental for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Steve Ballmer’s team grabbed the headlines with two blockbuster signings and marked their arrival as contenders in the 2019 off-season. The Clippers won the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes and traded to get Kawhi his running mate, Paul George.

Securing two of the NBA’s best two-way wings was a huge swoop by the Clippers. Under Ballmer, the Clippers had been competent, but this was a statement move towards contention.

Kawhi Leonard, fresh off a Finals MVP win with the Toronto Raptors, was the prize asset in the 2019 off-season. Practically every team was in the market for the stud two-way wing.

Leonard being the fun guy he is, barely gave any hints away with regards to his next destination. Although there was noise about him wanting to be in LA, nothing was certain.

The Clippers’ announcement stunned the NBA world. Suddenly the Clippers were a force to reckon with.

The details of their recruitment campaign remain unknown. However, they were at the receiving end of a lawsuit concerning their recruitment of Kawhi.

Why were the Clippers sued for their recruitment of Kawhi?

The suit was filed by Johnny Wilkes, who claimed to be Kawhi’s uncle’s best friend. Wilkes claims to have had an understanding with Clippers executive, Jerry West, and claims to have played a crucial part in “bringing Kawhi home”.

Wilkes states that he never once contacted Kawhi directly. All communications were routed through Dennis Robertson, Kawhi Leonard’s uncle.

Wilkes’ claims in the suit make for ridiculous reading. His summary of requests with the suit includes:

” Johnny Wileks [sic] receives $2.5 Million through a non-profit or trust.

Johnny Wileks [sic] becomes vice president of LA Clippers Special Events with a 5-year contract

Re-Brand and implement 2020 Clutch Program

Minority-Owned security company gets a contract with the LA Clippers

Ability to recommend 3 players annually to G League

Recommends coaches for hire in the G League

Access to 4 court side seats and a skybox for business guests

Implementation of the LA Clippers Healthy Meals Program”