“Uncle Dennis needs to get me more money!”: $176 million Kawhi Leonard hints towards signing another extension with Clippers

Kawhi Leonard hopes to receive more money through his business strategist, Uncle Dennis, despite having signed a $176 million contract.

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played a single game since the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2021 Playoffs run where they lost in 6 in the Western Conference Finals to the Suns. His torn ACL however, didn’t stop him signing a massive 4-year extension with Steve Ballmer and company last offseason worth $176 million.

This contract locks up the New Balance’ athlete till the end of the 2024-25 season when he’ll be 33 years old. That season will have a player option so technically, Kawhi can choose to leave the Clippers in the summer of ‘24 but if he stays he’ll become an unrestricted free agent by the time the next offseason hits.

A lot of the decisions Kawhi Leonard has made up to this point in his career have had a direct influence from his uncle, Dennis Roberston. ‘Uncle Dennis’ has been Leonard’s business strategist for quite some time and it was even hypothesized by Spurs legend, Bruce Bowen, that Dennis wasn’t giving the defensive savant the right advice.

Despite the skepticism, the two have become a solid pairing in the NBA and have become a topic of discussion ever since ‘The Klaw’ forced his way out of San Antonio.

Also read: ‘Kawhi Leonard is 1 of the 18 best to ever do it’: NBA analyst debates why Dwyane Wade’s prime doesn’t match up to what 6ft 7″ Clippers star has already achieved

Kawhi Leonard on what he wants from Uncle Dennis.

Uncle Dennis and Kawhi Leonard recently appeared on what seems to be an East Asian cooking show. Here, the 2x Finals MVP would learn to cook his own food on a wok and taste, hilariously claiming that he loved the way it taste just because he was the one who made it.

During their segment, the two in the presence of the host would write down what they wanted from and for each other. Kawhi didn’t waste a second and did not beat around the bush in the slightest, writing in the auspicious red envelope that he wanted ‘more money’ coming his way.

Uncle Dennis’ ‘red envelope wishes’ for Kawhi Leonard: “Get healthy. Another ring. Win.” Kawhi’s wish for Uncle Dennis: “Get me more money” Is Kawhi Leonard eyeing a contract extension with the Clippers already? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ilK7PCME62 — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) July 18, 2022

Kawhi is already locked in with the Los Angeles Clippers until the end of the 2024 NBA season at the minimum. Perhaps this is his way of saying that he is looking for yet another contract extension.

This wouldn’t surprising given that his contract pales in comparison to the ones signed by guys like Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic this offseason.

Also read: Kawhi Leonard’s two major injuries that ended 2x Finals MVP’s 2017 and 2021 postseason campaigns are now the basis of closeout foul rules