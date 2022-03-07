“It’s our building, don’t forget that sh*t”: Shaq tells the Los Angeles Clippers to win 17 championships before covering up the Lakers jerseys during home games

Retired LA Lakers legend Shaq warns the Clippers about covering up his jersey prior to home games, reminds them that it’s not their building.

Shaquille O’Neal spent over 8 years with the Los Angeles Lakers before parting ways due to growing differences between him and Kobe. He won 3 championships with them and several individual accolades as well.

He was one of the most dominant centers of his time and led the league in FG% for five consecutive years. The Lakers retired the number #34 in 2013 in Shaq’s honor. Although the big-man has played for more than 5 teams in his career, he still associates himself the most with the Lakers.

Shaq blasts the Clippers for covering up Lakers jerseys

Clippers and Lakers share crypto.com Arena. When it’s a home game for Paul George and co the banners and Lakers jerseys are hidden. Contrary to the current season, the Lakers franchise is far superior to the Clippers in every way.

Shaq clearly took offense to the fact that they cover up Lakers jerseys, especially his when hosting other teams in crypto.com Arena. He reminds the Clippers that they’re just leasing the building.

“It’s our building. Don’t forget that shit. Y’all just leasing that.” 🤣 Happy birthday Shaq 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XhAmErqHma — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) March 6, 2022

“Speaking of Clippers, I don’t like the fact that when you guys have home games you cover up the jerseys. When you win 17 championships you can start changing the rules. Don’t come for my jersey. It’s our building, don’t forget that. Ya’ll just leasing it, it’s our building.”

Steve Balmer’s Los Angeles Clippers are getting their own Arena in 2024 when their lease ends with the Staples Center. It will be interesting to see if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard stay with them long enough to play in their own Arena and possibly win a championship as well.

