Jerry West, Who Convinced Shaquille O’Neal to Sign With Lakers, Was Behind Kevin Durant Winning 2x Rings With the Warriors

The summer of 2016 was a rather tumultuous place if you were an NBA fan. First, the Warriors beat Chicago Bulls’ 20-year-old NBA record for most wins in a regular season. They won 73 games in a season. Next, they overcame a 3-1 deficit against Kevin Durant and the Thunder in the WCF. All of that, and the Dubs blew a 3-1 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs in the Finals.

The Finals were the talk of the town. However, the WCF loss was the turning point that made Kevin Durant decide to move on from the Thunder. As expected, all teams in the NBA were swooning for the 6ft 10″ forward.

The Warriors also threw their hat in the ring, and made a compelling case. They showed KD a bright future and lured him to the Bay. Turns out, there could have been one more factor along with the excellent roster and the coaching staff that pulled KD.

Jerry West may have convinced Kevin Durant to sign with the Warriors

Jerry West is one of the most influential basketball players in NBA History. Why wouldn’t he be? West is the logo of the league!

On July 4, 2016, it was announced that Kevin Durant would sign a 2-year, $54.3 Million deal with the 2015 NBA Champions. Jerry West might have had a hand to play behind the signing. Moments before the announcement, it was reveled that KD spoke with the Logo.

NBA source: Kevin Durant had a phone conversation with Warriors exec Jerry West yesterday. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) July 3, 2016

According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, West spoke to KD about his Finals experiences.

“West spoke to Durant from the perspective of an all-time great player who kept falling short of winning an NBA championship. Although West won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972, he lost in his first seven trips to the NBA Finals and finished 1-8 in the Finals overall. West, 78, told Durant those losses still eat at him to this day, according to sources.”

Many assume West’s personal experiences might have played a big role in convincing Durant to give up a big bag and instead win with the Warriors.

Jerry West was behind Shaquille O’Neal’s move to LA as well

In 1996, Shaquille O’Neal left the Orlando Magic and signed a 7-year, $120 Million deal with the Lakers. Guess who was the man responsible for convincing him? Jerry West.

One reason OKC folks should be nervous about Durant phone chat with GSW advisor Jerry West: The Logo closed the deal for Shaq-to-LA in ’96. — Ailene Voisin (@ailene_voisin) July 3, 2016

According to Shaq, the Lakers closed the deal when West took him to the Forum.

“And you know the way they [Lakers] did it was special, too ‘cause he [West] brought me to The Forum and all the lights are off and then put the lights on. Jerry West, ‘You know, Kareem, what he’d done, you could be like that.”

The Warriors knew exactly what to do, and that’s why, when it came to close Kevin Durant, they pulled out The Logo.

