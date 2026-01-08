Jimmie Johnson Set to Make His 701st NASCAR Start in the 2026 Daytona 500

Despite hanging up his full-time helmet from the Cup Series in 2020, Jimmie Johnson has kept a calculated presence on stock car racing’s biggest stage. He’s made selective appearances since 2023, and the year after, logged in nine starts. In 2025, that number came down to two. But it’s safe to say that Johnson is still eyeing in glory in some form.

Advertisement

In 2025, Johnson finished third in the Daytona 500 and placed 40th in the Coca-Cola 600, choosing quality over quantity as his guiding principle. While Johnson’s full 2026 schedule has yet to come into focus, one pillar is already locked in. He has secured a guaranteed place on the grid for the 2026 Daytona 500, ensuring his return to NASCAR’s season opener in what will be his 701st career start.

The entry comes through the Open Exemption Provisional, which places Johnson as the 41st car in the field for the first official Cup Series event of the year.

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed the development on social media, writing, “Jimmie Johnson has guaranteed spot in Daytona 500. Legacy applied for and has been granted the “open exemption provisional” … so Johnson is guaranteed spot and field will be 41 cars. Johnson won’t get purse $. Where he starts I’d expect depends on finish in duels.”

With that, the entry list, which routinely overflows the available grid spots, will settle at 41 starters.

Jimmie Johnson has guaranteed spot in Daytona 500. Legacy applied for and has been granted the “open exemption provisional” … so Johnson is guaranteed spot and field will be 41 cars. Johnson won’t get purse $. Where he starts I’d expect depends on finish in duels. @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 7, 2026

The Open Exemption Provisional remains a relatively new lever within NASCAR’s rulebook. In 2025, Trackhouse Racing became the first organization to use the provision, clearing the way for four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves to make his Cup Series debut.

However, that weekend proved unforgiving for him. After crashing in his Duel race, Castroneves had to line up 41st under the provisional.

Johnson stands as the first former full-time NASCAR Cup regular to lean on the Open Exemption Provisional. By doing so, he and Legacy Motor Club have already confirmed they will forgo prize money and points for the Daytona 500 effort.

NASCAR introduced the OEP ahead of the 2025 season as a promoter’s choice safeguard, designed to guarantee entry for accomplished drivers from NASCAR or other major motorsports disciplines.

The rule had sparked immediate debate. Critics argued it tilted the competitive balance, with even stalwarts like Denny Hamlin voicing concerns alongside fans who viewed the exemption as an unfair shortcut for outsiders. Supporters countered that the provision protects teams and sponsors from wasted investments, ensuring contracted drivers appear on race day rather than packing up early after a missed qualifying bid.

In Johnson’s case, sentiment might be less divided. Many within the garage and grandstands believe former Cup champions fit the spirit of the exemption more cleanly than international or cross-discipline entrants unfamiliar with stock cars. That perception may position the seven-time Cup Champion to avoid the backlash faced by Castroneves.