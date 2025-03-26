“I’m Probably Not Going To Make It”: The Realization That Made Ryan Blaney Take Up Racing as His Career

When Ryan Blaney was growing up, he loved playing basketball and baseball, as well as other sports. But as he moved from his teens to adulthood, he got a dose of reality.

“I came to the realization that I’m probably not going to make it (as either a pro basketball player or Major Leaguer),” Blaney said recently on The Dan Le Batard Show. “I have my father’s genes and I’m probably going to be 5-9 and 140 lbs, and racing is probably the best route for me.”

While Blaney indeed reached 5 feet, 9 inches, he has a few more pounds on his wiry frame these days, tipping the scales at 165 lbs. The 31-year-old High Point, N.C., resident may be bigger than a jockey, but he sure knows something about horsepower, including capturing the 2023 NASCAR Cup championship for Team Penske.

Often known for his cool demeanor on the racetrack, Blaney doesn’t get ruffled easily. A good part of the reason for that is how he learned to race from both his father Dave, a former NASCAR Cup driver and a National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, his grandfather Lou, a well-known modified dirt track racer and great-grandfather George began a three-car race team in the middle of the 20th century. Dave’s brother, Dale, is also a dirt track racer.

Racing for the Blaney’s Has Been a Family Business

From George on, the Blaney men not only had great talent, but they also had long been known for their quiet, workmanlike demeanors and rarely lost their calm behind the wheel.

Ryan is the same way. That’s why when it came to deciding on a career, the decision was pretty much already made up for him.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 9 years old,” the fourth-generation racer said. “I grew up watching my dad race, so I’ve been around the track forever.”

“It’s always what I wanted to do just because I grew up around it and it was what I was most comfortable with, just watching my dad do it.”

Dave Blaney Never Pushed His Son To Be A Racer

Unlike other fathers who far too often push their athlete sons or daughters into working at becoming a professional, Dave Blaney never pushed Ryan. He saw that his young son had great talent and potential, but let him make his own choices on what he’d grow up to be.

“My dad never forced me to do it,” Ryan said about being pushed into racing. “He was always, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Are you sure you want to go to the next step?’”

“So it was something I wanted to do that my dad did and I was lucky to get an opportunity and make a living off of doing this.”