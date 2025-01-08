“Jimmy Butler and Quit?”: Shaquille O’Neal Understands Heat Star’s Thought Process, Defends Him From Charles Barkley

The Jimmy Butler saga is one of the most debated topics in the NBA currently. Ever since the Heat star said that he won’t be able to ‘find joy’ in playing basketball in Miami again, all floodgates have opened. There have been incessant speculations about what happened in the Heat camp, and the Inside Crew just joined the party.

“What do you give up? Cause if he doesn’t wanna be there, he’s going to opt out of his contract,” Charles Barkley asked on Inside the NBA. The Chuckster is referring to the fact that Butler has a $52.4 Million player option available for the upcoming season.

Shaquille O’Neal interjected and said, “You’re not going to opt out of that 55 unless somebody tells him they’re going to give him what he wants.” O’Neal brought up how Butler is looking for the last big contract of his NBA tenure, and if a team offers him that, he will gladly turn down his player option for the next season.

“I wouldn’t trade for him unless he gave me a contract extension,” Chuck fired back. Barkley talked about the fact that any team would have to give up a great deal of assets to acquire Butler, and if he opts out of his deal, or leaves after a year, that would hurt the franchise.

In all of this, Kenny Smith did not like how Jimmy went from the guy who called people out when they didn’t play hard, to now ‘not having the energy to play hard.’ O’Neal corrected Smith and said, “Not play hard. He just said he doesn’t have joy in it.”

Charles Barkley is clearly unhappy with the way Butler is handling the situation. He said, “You have a contract. You don’t get to say ‘unless you extend me, I’m going to quit playing’.” Shaq stepped in and corrected Chuck, “He never said he’s going to quit.”

“He said he ain’t got joy anymore. I bet he’d get joy if he[Pat Riley] gave him 3 more years,” added Barkley.

“Jimmy Butler and quit? You can’t even put that in the same sentence… What’s wrong with saying I don’t have joy?” Shaq defended Butler.

“They’re not gonna pay him” The Guys talked the Jimmy Butler situation in Miami pic.twitter.com/k6vXmE8dP4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 8, 2025

While Shaq agrees with Butler’s ways, Chuck believes Jimmy is past his prime, and he needs to understand the team is not obligated to pay him the big bucks.

The Butler saga has left the Inside crew divided. With the trade deadline less than a month away, everyone’s keeping their eyes peeled for the Shams notification about Butler getting traded. What do you think is going to happen?