“Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Care About Offense Until Postseason!”: Stephen A Smith Claims Devin Booker Has More Kobe Bryant’s Mentality Than Heat Star

Jimmy Butler has often been hailed for his incredible mentality and competitive spirit. So much so, that he is now often compared to the late great Kobe Bryant. With similar builds and arguably an equally strong desire to win, the similarities are there. However, when Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe discussed this on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, Stephen A. respectfully disagreed. Instead, he believes that while the Heat star is exceptional, Devin Booker is a more accurate comparison.

Advertisement

D-Book has been compared to the Black Mamba on several occasions. He’s always been a big fan of Kobe. And given they play the same position, the media has taken these comparisons and ran with it. But, while he revealed that he is honored, these comparisons have not sat well with the Phoenix Suns star. He is inspired by the five-time NBA Champion but has grown weary of the “Mamba Mentality” chants.

Stephen A. Smith picks Devin Booker over Jimmy Butler as the player closest to Kobe Bryant

In recent years, Jimmy Butler has been integral to the success of the Miami Heat. More often than not, he has singlehandedly willed his team to victory, even leading the Heat to two NBA Finals in the last four years. This ability to lead as well as show great mental strength has seen him compared to Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

For the most part, this does seem to be the popular opinion. But, as with everything in this world, there are a few outliers. One of them is none other than Stephen A. Smith. Over the years he has come to appreciate ‘Jimmy Buckets’s ability. However, when it comes to these comparisons between him and Kobe, he cannot help but disagree.

As he explained to Shannon Sharpe, while he does see the similarities, he feels that Butler does not show up offensively until the postseason comes around. Whereas Kobe was playing offense 24×7, regardless of whether it was a regular season game or an NBA Final. As such, he would pick Devin Booker over Jimmy, as the former shares the same offensive mindset as the Black Mamba.

“Devin Booker.. Jimmy Butler works but the difference between Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker is Jimmy Butler doesn’t care that much about offense until the postseason arrives, Kobe cared about it all the time. They coming out looking for their shot from opening tip-off, Jimmy Butler.. sometimes you literally feel like you gotta throw something at him just to make him shoot the basketball.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewLeezus/status/1699163762841051377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both D-Book and Kobe always looked to score a bucket from the get-go. So, from that perspective, it’s admittedly understandable why Stephen A. would pick Booker. However, then again, it’s difficult to just dismiss Butler, who has shown time and time again that he can reach the highest of levels. Even if it is just limited to the Playoffs.

Advertisement

Kobe once had a very wholesome interaction with D-Book in the middle of a game

At one point in time, Devin Booker was doing everything possible to be like Kobe Bryant. He even tried pulling off the same move. One particular move he has gotten incredibly good at in recent times is the patented Kobe fadeaway. In fact, he even tried using the move on the Black Mamba himself, and, although he failed, Kobe was impressed.

After the game, Bryant praised Booker for his confidence and tenacity. And, while he made it clear that there was no way he would let Booker beat him with his move, he was grateful to see someone work just as hard as he did.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s unlikely these comparisons between Kobe and Book will ever go. Even if he wants it to stop, the Suns guard will have to go above and beyond to get out of the Black Mamba’s shadow. But, with all the talent and potential he has, it is certainly plausible. All it will take is a different kind of mentality.