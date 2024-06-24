Jimmy Butler Gets Called Out By Dan Bilzerian For Leaving The Poker Table After Doubling His Money

Jimmy Butler‘s sudden appearance at Hustlers Casino’s poker table surprised the NBA world. Much to the Miami Heat star’s delight, his weekend became even more memorable when he doubled his money in no time. However, his subsequent decision to walk away from the game didn’t sit right with Dan Bilzerian, leading to him being called out.

The professional poker player openly outlined how Butler had a foot out the door the moment he won big. Criticizing the 34-year-old’s decision, Bilzerian stated during the live stream, “That basketball player wanted to leave so bad once he doubled up. He was ready to hit the f***ing door”.

Shortly after, an NBA fan uploaded a clipping of the instance on X (formerly Twitter), garnering the followers’ attention.

The situation initially circled Butler winning a $174,000 pot against the Brazilian soccer player, Neymar. Throughout this game, the duo repeatedly teased and intimidated each other before the Heat star secured the victory.

Later, he even uploaded a clip containing their back-and-forth from Instagram. Mentioning Neymar in the caption, the Texas-born posted a middle finger emoji to mock the soccer star for falling short.

Following this win, Butler took calculated risks to protect the prize. By Sunday morning, the Heat talisman amassed about $200,000 in winnings without making high-risk moves. He even distributed a small portion of his gains amongst the surrounding players before walking out of the Los Angeles-based casino.

Bilzerian failed to digest this sequence. Being a professional poker player, the 43-year-old might have expected Butler to rely more on unpredictability throughout the event. So, the latter’s contradictory moves seemed to have annoyed him to a large extent.

That being said, Butler’s decision remained justified. Considering the prize money’s size, his preference to rely on merit over greed was understandable. However, the NBA star had to pay a hefty price to win this big.

Jimmy Butler was left frustrated at times

Sitting beside the professional boxer, Ryan Garcia, Butler became part of a series of awkward interactions. For instance, when the former won a hand, he suddenly stood up and started dancing in front of the group. This irritated the Heat player, prompting him to question, “What the f**k is going on?”.

Shortly after, the duo engaged in a hilarious exchange when Garcia asked the name of Butler’s current NBA franchise. Upon the latter responding, “Miami,” the former turned to the other side before replying, “I don’t even know why I asked”.

So, Butler might have had more than one reason to leave the table early. Nonetheless, it still gave rise to an unforgettable night for him, leaving him with not much to complain about.