“Jimmy Butler, in Miami, with Damian Lillard”: Stephen A. Smith Gives ‘Honest’ Assessment of 3-Team Trade Landing Dame with the Bucks

Damian Lillard has finally been traded from the Portland Trail Blazers after asking for a trade nearly two months ago. In a blockbuster deal involving three teams, Lillard will be making his way to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The details of Lillard’s move to Milwaukee resulted in a distraught reaction from Jimmy Butler. With the Miami Heat touted as Dame’s preferred destination all summer long, Stephen A. Smith believes that Butler isn’t wrong in being upset.

Butler’s antics over the summer made it seem as though the Miami Heat were certainly going to acquire Damian Lillard. Apart from sharing an Instagram Story of him hearing Dame DOLLA’s song, Jimmy G Buckets also mimicked Lillard’s iconic celebration on two occasions. Now that the 6ft 2” guard has shockingly made his way to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat star is accusing the 2021 NBA Champions of tampering.

Stephen A. Smith backs Jimmy Butler for being salty over Damian Lillard-Milwaukee Bucks deal

On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN analyst had a brief monologue regarding the recent blockbuster trade. Apart from believing that the Heat would now make a push to acquire Jrue Holiday, Smith also backed Butler for his Instagram outburst.

According to Stephen A., Dame was wronged for being sent to Milwaukee over Miami. With the Heat being unable to land the sharpshooter, as per SAS, the franchise will seem inferior compared to the powerhouses of the Eastern Conference – the Bucks and the Celtics. The 55-year-old explained why he was ‘disgusted’ with Dame’s move to Milwaukee in a passionate rant:

“I don’t blame him [Butler]. If he’s a bit salty, he should be. Jimmy Butler was looking forward to having Damian Lillard. Jimmy Butler, in Miami, with Damian Lillard, with Bam Adebayo, and those boys, legitimately would have an even better chance of coming out of the East and competing for an NBA Championship.

Not only do they not get Damian Lillard, which is where Damian Lillard wanted to go, but also they end up being seen as an inferior team to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics… So you take all of that into consideration and that puts the Miami Heat on the outside looking in with the uphill climb. I am disgusted for Damian Lillard because this wasn’t his choice.”

Smith is not wrong. With their current roster, Erik Spoelstra’s boys are not the favorites to come out of the East. They barely have enough firepower to upset the Milwaukee Bucks as well as the Boston Celtics.

The Heat and the Bucks’ Championship odds change after Dame’s trade

Damian Lillard is an incredible player. One may even argue that the seven-time All-Star is among the best point guards in league history. Of course, whatever team was going to land Lillard was going to see a rise in their chances to win the title.

According to @br_betting, since the acquisition of Dame, the Bucks now have the best odds (+360) to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Unfortunately for the Miami Heat, who were expected to add Lillard all off-season long, they have seen a massive dip in their odds (+3000) of winning the title. On the other hand, Bucks’ odds have skyrocketed.