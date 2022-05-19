“Jimmy Butler bet $10,000 he would beat Kevin Hart with his left hand!”: When the Miami Heat superstar put a friendly wager with the rockstar comedian 

Jimmy Butler leads quite the suave lifestyle off-court. So what happens when he bets Kevin Hart $10k that he can beat him with his left hand?

When Jimmy Butler, Neymar Jr., and Kevin Hart were having a light dinner in Paris, none of them knew where that night would have led them.

Throwback to 2019, a warm spring night in Paris, the Miami Heat superstar and Kevin Hart are trash talking. Kevin talks about how he can outshoot Jimmy in a shootaround.

Jimmy’s rebuttal is simple, he can outshoot him with his left hand. Jimmy is a right-handed shooter. Both of them get ready and reach the court bright and early the next day.

Kevin Hart vs Jimmy Butler in a 3 Point shooting contest for 10k is hilarious 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kMQyUAy68G — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) May 5, 2022

Jimmy Butler and Kevin Hart turn a shooting contest into a laugh riot!

The whole ordeal is hilarious. While they both are making shots, neither stop talking. That’s what happens when you put a comedian and a trash-talking expert on the basketball court.

For those that love comedy and a bit of competitiveness, this is a great watch. While it may be a little old, we assure you the entertainment factor is top-notch.

It is also a salient reminder that you should never challenge pros at what they do professionally.

Butler out-shot Kevin Hart with his left hand. Stop challenging pros at what they do……….professionally — Owl, The Wise One (@thetillshow) April 8, 2019

As for Jimmy Butler, he is ready to face off against the Boston Celtics in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals which tips off at 8:30 pm ET.

