“Jimmy Butler lost a $30,000 bet to Antonio Brown”: How the Heat star foolishly lost thousands to Russell Wilson and former Buccaneers WR

Jimmy Butler may be wise with his basketball decisions, but he once tried to square up with Russell Wilson and Antonio Brown, and unsurprisingly, it didn’t end well.

The Heat star is currently in incredible form in the midst of a deep playoff run for Miami. The Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals, and they’re 1/4th of the way there already.

A dominating game 1 performance against the Celtics has Butler and the Heat up 1-0 in the Eastern Finals. Butler had a monster performance, pouring in 41 points in the 11 point victory.

He was hitting tough shot after tough shot down the stretch, and he brought the Heat back multiple times from double digit deficits to secure the win.

40 points in the postseason… 5 times in the last 3 years for @JimmyButler. pic.twitter.com/2rlCVxKu3r — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2022

Back in 2019, Jimmy Butler appeared on an episode of Sean Evans’ ‘Hot Ones’ where he revealed how one workout with Antonio Brown and Russell Wilson cost him $30,000.

Also Read: “A small piece of me left when Tom Brady decided to retire”: How LeBron James recovered a piece of himself when NFL GOAT reneged on his retirement plans

Jimmy Butler bet he could stop a Russell Wilson Antonio Brown connection

‘Hot Ones’ is a show where the host Sean Evans invites celebrities and athletes to take part in a hot wing gauntlet. The wings get progressively spicier until participants reach the ‘Last Dab’, a wing sauce curated with Carolina Reaper peppers.

All throughout, Evans is also talking to his guests, asking them questions about their past experiences, deep dives into social media, and more.

Evans asked Butler about his time working out with NBA players, and it was there where Butler revealed that he was down $30,000 to Antonio Brown.

“I STILL THINK I OWE [ANTONIO BROWN] LIKE $30,000 BECAUSE I MADE A BET THAT I COULD STOP HIM FROM CATCHING THE BALL IN THE RED ZONE. YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT THE BEST RECEIVER IN THE LEAGUE AND THEN RUSS AT QUARTERBACK. I’M JUST SAYING, IF THE RAIDERS HAD ME OPPOSITE OF HIM, YOU NEVER KNOW WHERE WE COULD GO.”

Back then, it wasn’t crazy to call Brown the best receiver in football. However, things have changed drastically since then. Brown has acted out multiple times, and eventually he found himself out of the league.

However, Tom Brady saw a chance with Brown and urged the Buccaneers to sign him. Brown won a Super Bowl with the team, and it looked like he was having something of a career revival in Tampa Bay. That is until he stormed off the field mid-game during the Bucs-Jets game this season.

Now, no NFL team is willing to take on his diva-like attitude, and it’s definitely worth wondering if there’s a third (fourth? fifth?) chance written somewhere in the destiny books for Brown.

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler over Luka Doncic, any day or night in the Playoffs!”: Skip Bayless trashes Mavericks’ star, praises Andrew Wiggins for Game 1 performance