Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors Not Ready to Let Go of Jonathan Kuminga For Heat Star

As the Jimmy Butler trade rumors continue to heat up, the Golden State Warriors have seemingly made it clear that they would rather stick with what they have than pursue the six-time All-Star. The Warriors are not keen on parting with Jonathan Kuminga, already the team’s most coveted wing.

Instead of pursuing the 35-year-old Heat star, Golden State would rather hang on to Kuminga and his fellow wing, Andrew Wiggins, according to The Athletic. “While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler.”

This is an interesting shift in priorities for the Warriors, who have been adamant about their intent to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining career. The Dubs were named as one of the likeliest suitors for Butler’s services, but it now appears that Golden State will be looking elsewhere to add a second star.

After a blazing start to the season, Golden State now sits at just 17-16, hanging on to a play-in spot. Time is running out for the team to improve their title chances, but it seems as though Kuminga likely won’t be involved in trade talks. It’s understandable, as the 23-year-old has continued to step up his game even with an inconsistent role, averaging a career-high 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while serving as one of the Warriors’ best defenders.

Warriors continue to prove how much they value Wiggins and Kuminga

Andrew Wiggins has been unable to build on his first All-Star campaign with the Warriors, but the team obviously still realizes the value the 29-year-old brings on both ends of the court. He has been an overall consistent presence in Golden State’s starting lineup since arriving in the Bay in 2019.

Kuminga, on the other hand, has been a more complicated story with the Dubs. He has been involved in trade rumors since the Warriors drafted him and has started just 10 of the team’s 31 games so far this season. Yet, time and time again, the team’s front office gets cold feet at the idea of trading the potential-filled forward.

All this report seems to indicate is that the Warriors are out on Butler. But it could also mean that both Wiggins and Kuminga will still be with the team post trade deadline. If Golden State hopes to seriously improve their title chances before Steph calls it quits, though, it may be in the team’s best interest to not leave anyone off the table.