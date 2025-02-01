Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals Pelicans as Latest Suitors After Pat Riley Lowered the Price

The Jimmy Butler situation reached a point of no return after the Miami Heat suspended their veteran forward without pay for a third time in a row. This time the suspension is indefinite and at least for a span of five games. Many analysts thought that the Heat were hurting Butler’s market value by repeatedly suspending him for misconduct, just to get away with paying him some extra dollars from his exorbitant salary.

However, things seemed to have changed after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Pat Riley is reducing the price tag on Jimmy Butler as the trade deadline approaches. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Marc Stein’s Substack The Stein Line that the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a contender for signing Butler.

“A new team has emerged as a potential trade suitor for Jimmy Butler. The New Orleans Pelicans have this week registered interest in trading for Butler, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Fischer wrote.

This might be an interesting development before the February trade deadline because the Pelicans have been dealing with somewhat similar issues with their franchise star, Zion Williamson. So it’s a bit surprising that they would be interested in an ageing star who is known for getting into trouble for disciplinary reasons.

It’s understandable if the Pels want to unburden themselves from Zion’s injury troubles by sending him to South Beach. But Butler doesn’t seem to be the right candidate for them to rebuild their roster.

So it’s much more likely that the Pels are looking to make an immediate push for the title next year with Butler and a healthy Zion leading the charge. In that case, they are probably willing to trade Brandon Ingram and some of their other assets to get Butler from South Beach.

Such a trade could see multiple teams get involved as well. But whatever may be the logistics of the trade, Butler is surely leaving Miami this season.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are done

There’s no doubt that Miami doesn’t see a future with Butler because they have shown that they are willing to piss him off by repeatedly suspending him just to save some cash from his near $50 million salary. The six-time All-Star could return the favor by opting into his $52 million player option this summer, but Pat Riley’s front office will look to trade him before he gets that opportunity.

That’s why they are even willing to provide a discount on his asking price because the Heat’s front office knows very well that no team wants a 35-year-old star with a tendency to rebel against the team for a staggering annual salary of around $50 million.

Butler, on the other hand, has stayed quite on the whole fiasco. He was suspended on January 28th for storming off practice after he was informed that he would be coming off the bench in the upcoming game, the Heat revealed on social media.

So fans will be willing to see if the Pelicans see any competition to sign Butler in February.