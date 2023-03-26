6ft 3″ Bronny James’s Insane Dunk Leaves LeBron James Hyped Ahead of the McDonald’s All American Game

Bronny James, despite the obvious height difference, is walking in his father’s footsteps. The 6ft 3″ Sierra Canyon Athletics guard is prepping to make an appearance in the McDonald’s All American boys game. His father did the same back in 2003 before his NBA debut. But by all means, this is where any and all similarities between the two end.

While Bryce James seems to have received Bron’s size, Bronny got his athletic ability. But because of his smaller size, he has evolved into an athletic guard capable of playmaking and scoring. His skills are commendable and his rise through the ranks in the last year has been remarkable.

Tonight is especially a special night in Bronny’s life. He is preparing to make an appearance in McDonald’s All American game. This baptizes the Athletics guard as a legitimate talent. And, without any surprises, LeBron James is hyped. He posted a video of his son practicing before the highly anticipated game on Tuesday.

LeBron James shared Bronny’s dunk and shooting practice on his Instagram

With the Boys’ game scheduled for March 28th, Bronny James was practicing with his star teammates tonight. Instagram page ‘Ball is Life‘ posted a video of the Sierra Canyon guard pulling off some impressive moves. LeBron was quick to share the video on his Instagram. The 6ft 9″ Lakers superstar, monikered King James, reposted it on his story with a caption that read: “Young King. Keep going kid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife)

Bronny James still remains undecided

While most talents his age have already declared their plans after school. However, Bronny James has still not revealed his plans yet. There are multiple paths he could take from this juncture but most believe that LeBron’s son will head to college and declare for the draft within the next two years.

Although, Bronny has various other options on the table too. He could head to the G League for example. But in all likeliness, LeBron will be playing for either Oregon, USC, or Ohio State. It just remains to be seen which one it would be.

Given his 10th position on ESPN’s 2024 mock drafts, it’s fair to assume that Bronny could declare for the draft next year as well. If that happens, LeBron would seek a trade that will let him team up with his son. Undoubtedly ambitious, but it would be a fairy tale ending for LeBron James’ magical career.