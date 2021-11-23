“Jayson Tatum keep up the hard work, it was a treat watching you”: Celtics legend Bill Russell gives his flowers to the All-Star forward

Boston Celtics are looking like they are coming back on track, so is Jayson Tatum. The All-Star forward gets appreciation for his efforts by the Celtics legend Bill Russell.

The work Jayson Tatum has put in this past off-season was unbeknownst to none in the NBA community. Tatum already made All-Star teams last two seasons, averaging 23.4 points in 2019-20, and 26.4 in 2020-21, which were far higher than 2018-19’s average of 15.7.

But he has bigger ambitions than that. The guy is leading one of the greatest and winningest franchises in the NBA. The prospect of Banner 18 is good enough for him to dedicate himself to putting on muscle.

Jayson Tatum’s physical transformation has been incredible… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NpC0Uk87Un — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 9, 2020

The NBA has implemented some new rules, making it essential for the players like Tatum to add to their physical attributes. He was able to do that pretty well and came out looking pretty big to start this season.

The comeback after the struggle by Celtics and Tatum

Neither Tatum nor the Celtics were looking like their President Brad Stevens would have expected them to be, after taking over the executive role and handing over the coaching responsibility to Ime Udoka.

The Celtics were 2-5 in their first 7 games this season. And were struggling to click with lack of play-making, which was openly addressed by their point guard Marcus Smart in a presser. But they have found their feet in the last few games and are now 10-8 because of Tatum’s heroics.

After losing the first game 91-88, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which they should have easily won, Tatum and co bounced back in their second away game in Cleveland 92-98, last week. Although Tatum had 23-points, 8-rebounds, and 5-assists, his 2 blocks and a steal in that game gave Boston and Tatum the momentum.

Since then he has looked like last year’s Playoffs Tatum. After getting outdone by the whole Atlanta Hawks team in between fixtures, Celtics went back to Boston to host their bitter rivals from the West, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jayson Tatum is feeling the love from Celtics legend Bill Russell

Jayson Tatum carried his form from Atlanta and dropped 37 points and 11 rebounds on the LeBron James and Co in the King’s first outing after the injury. Tatum also had 3 steals and a block in the presence of Celtics legend and his biggest admirer Bill Russell.

Since that game Celtics have won two more games behind their 6’8 forward’s sensational performances. And the 11-time NBA champ Bill Russell didn’t miss the opportunity to congratulate and motivate the Celtics star after his 4th 30-point outing, last night against the Houston Rockets. With that Tatum has second-most 30s this season.

All I’m gonna say is I see you @jaytatum0 keep up the hard work! It was a treat watching you put up 37 against the Lakers the other night @celtics @NBA all this in the last 4 games pic.twitter.com/a674EuS9Ho — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 23, 2021

Tatum responded to the kind gesture of the 5-time MVP.

Appreciate you 🐐 living legend! https://t.co/YoSQvwhYKs — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 23, 2021

After these three straight victories Celtics are finally above .500 and stand 6th in the Eastern Conference. They will be looking to take this winning form ahead, as they are elevated by Jalen Brown’s comeback last night.

They will surely need a similar performance by Jayson Tatum and some luck with the courtside presence of their legendary Big Man again to take on Kevin Durant and Co.