“I did not tell you to shoot that sh*t”: Steph Curry sounds off on NBA fans making him a scapegoat for taking bad shots

Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball with his ridiculous shooting, but that’s also made him into a scapegoat for younger fans trying to imitate him.

The Warriors star had long since established himself as the best shooter in the world in the history of the game, but he made it official this NBA season. From 2014-2021 (minus his injuries in 2020), Curry was perhaps the best player in the NBA.

He could hit a three from wherever he wanted, and he set records for most threes in a season (402 in 2016) and most threes per game in a season (5.3 per game in 2021), and just this year, he broke Ray Allen’s record for most three pointers all time, currently at 3,116 threes.

That 2016 season will go down as perhaps the greatest shooting season in NBA history (although 2021 isn’t too far off, he probably would have had 400+ again had the season not been shortened due to Covid-19), and there is no debate about who the greatest shooter is in the game.

Steph Curry counters that he’s ruined basketball

Curry’s shooting has become a defining factor of the game, and as a result, teams have had to adjust to the three point barage he brings.

Think back to the Houston Rockets teams that would regularly challenge the Warriors during their dynasty. Those teams were setting records for most threes made by a team in a season seemingly every year.

If you extend that transition outwards, past the NBA, you’ll notice a lot of younger kids training to be the next Curry. They’ll focus much more intently on making threes and hitting threes of a greater difficulty. Oftentimes that makes Curry on the receiving end of blame when people talk about younger athletes taking bad shot. However, Curry countered this notion, arguing that people need to be more sensible about shots they take instead of just shooting.

